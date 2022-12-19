'NCIS' Crossover Event Trailer Released

A big NCIS crossover is coming to CBS, and now an explosive trailer for the epic event has been released. Revealing stars from across all three shows — NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i — the teaser shows how they must all come together to face a common threat. We also get a glimpse of guest star Robert Picardo, who is most well-knonw for playing The Doctor on Star Trek Voyager.

"We are so excited to finally have the long-awaited, first-ever NCIS crossover to share with our passionate, loyal viewers," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a previous press release about the big event. "The popularity, longevity and continued success of the franchise is a testament to the immense talent of the casts and writing and producing teams who bring these shows to life. They came up with a thrilling story for this epic three-hour event that creatively brings all three NCIS teams together for fans to enjoy in one night and beyond."

In a synopsis of the crossover, CBS explained: "The NCIS crossover event will center around a very personal, high-stakes case to take down a mysterious hitman. Team members from the different NCIS divisions come together in Washington, D.C., to celebrate a beloved FLETC (Federal Law Enforcement Training Center) professor who taught multiple members of each of the squads. On the eve of the celebration, the professor is found dead of an apparent suicide and his former students immediately suspect foul play. While investigating his past, they uncover a mysterious hitman, and the more they dig into it, the bigger the targets on their backs become. Members of the team are suddenly kidnapped and all the agents must come together to take down the assassin and save their own."

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey teased the crossover back in early November, teling Entertainment Tonight, "Today is the first day that all three NCIS shows are meshing in the first episode. It's going be NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i, then NCIS: LA... It's really great because we were all in one room and everyone's asking, 'Does my character know your character? When have you guys met? When did you guys meet?' So we're all figuring it out for ourselves." The big NCISverse Crossover Event will go down on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 8pm ET, on CBS and Paramount+.