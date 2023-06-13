'NCIS: Sydney' Cast Revealed

NCIS agents are officially headed Down Under, as a cast has finally been revealed for the upcoming Paramount+ series NCIS: Sydney. According to Deadline, the new international spin-off of the long-running CBS franchise has found its new agents, with Olivia Swann and Tod Lasance leading the team.

Legends of Tomorrow star Swann will portray NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey, and Lasance of Spartacus: War of the Damned will portray Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey. The Covenant's Sean Sagar will star as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, Bad Behaviour star Tuuli Narkle will play AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper, Shantaram's Mavournee Hazel will portray AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson, and William McInnes from The Newsreader rounds out the cast as AFP Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose.

First announced last year, NCIS: Sydney is the first series in the NCIS franchise to take things international or at least have a whole series dedicated to it. It's set to follow a team of U.S. NCIS Agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) who are turned into a multi-national taskforce with the mission to keep naval crimes at bay on the coast of the Harbour City and surrounding areas. NCIS: Sydney will be produced by CBS Studios and Paramount Australia by Endemol Shine Australia and will be distributed outside Australia by Paramount Global Content Distribution. The series will be premiering on Paramount+, but no estimated release date has been given.

No other information for the series has been released, but considering it is part of the NCIS franchise, it will surely do well. Hopefully, more news is revealed soon for the series, but the fact that there is a cast finally attached to the project, it means that we're just that much closer to actually getting it. Since there haven't been too many details released for the series up until now, this could mean that more news is on the way, including a possible release date, even if it is just an estimated one.

It's going to be exciting to see NCIS: Sydney finally come to fruition, especially since it has been in the making for so long. Fans will just have to patiently wait for the series to premiere, whenever that might be, but at least they have an entire franchise to rewatch on Paramount+ while waiting to be introduced to the agents Down Under.