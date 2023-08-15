Why CBS Viewers Will Now Get More '48 Hours' Than Ever

It only took over three decades, but CBS News' crime and justice series 48 Hours will be airing a lot beginning next month. The series is set to launch in weekday syndication, running Monday through Friday nationwide starting Monday, September 11. The updated episodes will be anchored by CBS News correspondents and 48 Hours contributors Jerika Duncan and Jonathan Vigliotti and presented on 15 CBS-owned stations, plus stations owned by Nexstar, Sinclair, Fox, Gray Television, Cox, Tegna, and Scripps.

In a statement, 48 Hours executive producer Judy Tygard said that there "is a real hunger for true-crime programming, and our viewers are always asking for more. We have selected some of the most fascinating, emotionally driven editions of 48 Hours for syndication that stop your heart and test your conscience." The episodes in syndication are set to be the best of the series, and with over 900 episodes, there are a lot to choose from, meaning that there will be plenty for viewers to obsess over once again, no matter how old the case is.

John Budkins, senior vice president of programming for CBS stations, said that "48 Hours is a great fit for our CBS-owned stations. We look forward to showcasing in primetime in 10 of our markets, including on seven of the eight stations where we will be transitioning from The CW to independent status next month." In its 36th season, 48 Hours has become one of the most successful true-crime docuseries in television history and has even been the No. 1 non-sports broadcast on Saturday nights for 17 consecutive years, and it doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon.

Distributed by CBS Media Ventures for syndication, 48 Hours correspondents tell stories that reveal new information, feature first time interviews, and dig deeper into the nation's fascination with murder mysteries. The reporting on the series has often led to cold cases being reopened and even solved, shedding new light on cases that have been long overlooked by law enforcement and the public. Whether it's true crime on TV or on podcasts, the genre has gotten more and more popular, so it's not surprising to see that 48 Hours is finally getting its time to shine in syndication. Keep a look out for 48 Hours coming to syndication on September 11, with Season 37 set to premiere on September 16 on CBS as part of CBS' fall schedule.