‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Sasha Farber Confirms Romance With Former Contestant

Sasha Farber and Janel Parrish are making things official just weeks after the Dancing With the Stars pro and Pretty Little Liars alum first sparked romance rumors.

Parrish, 37, hard-launched her relationship with the professional dancer, 41, on Instagram Monday — just one day before she officially filed for divorce from estranged husband Chris Long.

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The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actress can be seen kissing Farber on the cheek in an image the Australian choreographer shared to his April Instagram dump, which also included pictures of the couple of dinner dates and romantic outings. “April has been amazing,” Farber captioned the post, on which Parrish commented, “Yes it has”

Farber later shared another post of him dancing with Parrish at home, captioning it lovingly, “I’m the luckiest man in the world.” Parrish commented simply, “My [heart],” adding a crown emoji.

Farber and Parrish first crossed paths in 2014, when she competed on Dancing With the Stars alongside pro Val Chmerkovskiy. Earlier this month, the pair sparked romance speculation when they shared a steamy dance video on social media.

“When you ask @sashafarber1 to teach you a dance in the parking lot,” Parrish captioned the video, commenting on Farber’s post of the same video, “thanks for dancing with me as I laughed in your ear very loudly.”

The Dancing With the Stars family was quick to celebrate the relationship confirmation, with judge Derek Hough commenting, “Is this a Hard Launch ?” Farber’s ex-wife, fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Emma Slater, added, “Love this!!!!!!!” as the ABC show’s co-host, Julianne Hough, wrote, “Yayyyyyyy to love”

“I love this so much,” pro dancer Gleb Savchenko chimed in, as former Dancing With the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd wrote, “Happy you’re happy my friend,” and dancer Daniella Karagach left a string of lovey emojis.

On Tuesday, Parrish and Long filed a joint petition asking the court to dissolve their seven-year marriage. The exes, who don’t share any children, have agreed on legal fees, spousal support and division of property, as per Page Six.

Farber was previously married to Slater from 2018 to 2024 and briefly dated his Dancing With the Stars Season 33 partner, The Bachelorette‘s Jenn Tran.