Why the 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Series Finale Will Air at an Earlier Time Than Usual

The NCIS: Los Angeles two-part series finale will be airing soon, but when part two airs, it will be airing a tad earlier. Part one of the finale is set to air at its usual time at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 14. The following week, meanwhile, the finale will start at 9 p.m. ET, and there's a good reason for it. Immediately following part two, CBS is airing an Entertainment Tonight special, A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles, according to TVLine.

Hosted by Kevin Frazier, the retrospective will feature footage from the past 14 years and include new and old interviews with the cast, along with behind-the-scenes moments and more. The special will be an hour long and available to stream on Paramount+ live and on-demand the next day. It's going to be three full hours to wrap up NCIS: Los Angeles, and it's going to be an end you don't want to miss.

This retrospective is going to be interesting, especially since it sounds like it will go into the ET vault and bring out a lot of footage from the past, maybe even stuff that hasn't even been seen yet. It's going to be quite an emotional time for fans, and that's considering the fact that they will have just sat through the series finale, so the tears will continue to fall.

When NCIS: Los Angeles ends, it will have capped out at 323 episodes and 14 seasons, which is pretty impressive. The series celebrated its milestone 300th episode last season, a rare feat to accomplish these days. While it is going to be sad to say goodbye to the LA team, it seems that CBS is taking all the steps to make sure they and the fans get a proper goodbye. No matter how emotional it's going to get, it's going to be one to watch. Plus, that retrospective is going to be the perfect way to end it.

NCIS: Los Angeles was the first NCIS spin-off and premiered in 2009. It's the second series in the franchise to end, following NCIS: New Orleans, which ended in 2021 after seven seasons. There's no telling how LA is going to end, but with both a two-hour finale and an hour-long retrospective, it will definitely be quite a way to wrap up a series that has been on the air for almost 15 years.