Last-Ever 'East New York' Episode Airs Sunday

This Sunday may be Mother's Day, but it is also going to be the day the final episode of East New York airs. CBS canceled the freshman drama earlier this week, and fans were appropriately devastated. However, there is still one more episode left to air, and it's going to be an intense one. In "Ruskin Roulette," after a tragic shooting close to home, Haywood's leadership is questioned, and to make matters worse, her relationship with Suarez is also put to the test.

It sounds like this is going to be a tough episode to watch, especially knowing that everything is on the line. Since this is the first, and now only, season of East New York, there is no telling how the episode will come to an end. In a perfect world, it would end with no cliffhanger and loose ends tied up, but it's hard to predict if it will end with a cliffhanger or not. Some shows simply film season finales as series finales just in case they don't get picked up, and if they do get picked up, there's usually still some small loose ends that could lead into another season.

There isn't much else revealed about the finale, but it's likely there will be some other big stuff to go down. The possibilities of what will happen are endless, so it's going to be exciting to see what's to come. However, with Haywood's leadership being called into question, which is a big concern for her career. It's possible that if there were to be a second season, it would carry over from the finale, maybe as a consequence, depending on what happened. For now, though, fans will just have to hope that it's resolved by the end of the episode, otherwise, they will be left wondering and hoping that East New York is picked up elsewhere.

Fans only have a few days left to say goodbye to East New York, and it's going to be sad once the day comes. There is always hope that the series will be picked up elsewhere, so there is still some hope. Unfortunately, for now, Haywood and co. will be leaving us on Sunday, so make sure to tune in at 9 p.m. ET on CBS to see what happens in the now-series finale of East New York to see what goes down and whether or not there will be a cliffhanger that will keep fans on edge for who knows how long.