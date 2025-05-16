CBS Shares Official First-Look for Tim Meadows and Harriet Dyer’s New Sitcom ‘DMV’

CBS has released a first look at the new comedy DMV starring Harriet Dyer and Tim Meadows.

The network ordered the workplace comedy for the 2025-26 season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Also starring Tony Cavalero, Gigi Zumbado, Alex Tarrant, and Molly Kearney, DMV is based on award-winning author Katherine Heiny’s short story. The single-camera workplace comedy is “set at the place everyone dreads going most: the DMV. Our quirky and lovable characters are making minimum wage, doing a thankless job where customers are annoyed before they even walk in the door. Good thing they have each other.”

Play video

Per CBS’ 2025-26 schedule, the series is confirmed to be airing this fall, taking over Poppa’s House slot on Mondays at 8:30 p.m. ET following its cancellation. As of now, a premiere date has yet to be announced, but that will likely come later this summer. DMV will follow The Neighborhood’s final season, and it will be followed by FBI, which is airing on a new night. Following the cancellations of Most Wanted and International, FBI is switching nights with NCIS, which will have all three current shows airing on Tuesday nights. FBI and new offshoot CIA will round out Mondays this fall.

Dana Klein will executive produce along with Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, and Robyn Meisinger. Trent O’Donnell executive produced and directed the pilot from a script written by Klein. DMV is produced by CBS Studios and will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. DMV was up against another comedy pilot and Poppa’s House for the last remaining comedy slot on CBS for next season. Alongside The Neighborhood, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage and Ghosts received pickups, with Ghosts getting renewed for two seasons.

Pictured (L-R): Harriet Dyer as Colette and Alex Tarrant as Noa. Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

More information on DMV’s series premiere should be coming over the next few months, but the wait will be worth it. Just from the looks of the photos and the brief teaser, it seems like DMV will be a good series, especially with the A-list cast attached. Workplace comedies can certainly be a hit or a miss, but there’s a reason that genre still does so well. It’s possible DMV could follow in the footsteps of shows like The Office, Parks and Rec, Abbott Elementary, Superstore, and many more. Fans will just have to form their own opinions when the new series premieres this fall on Mondays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.