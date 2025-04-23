4 Comedy Stars Leading New CBS Show — Including Two ‘SNL’ Favorites

CBS’ newest comedy is filled with comedy stars.

The network has ordered workplace comedy DMV for the 2025-26 season, and the ensemble includes two Saturday Night Live legends: Tim Meadows and Molly Kearney.

According to TVLine, DMV is “set at the place everyone dreads going most.” The single-camera comedy comes from executive producer Dana Klein and is one of two new shows to be picked up for next season.

Crime procedural Einstein with Matthew Gray Gubler and FBI offshoot CIA with Tom Ellis have also been ordered, alongside previously announced Boston Blue and Sheriff Country. The cast includes NCIS: Hawai’i star Alex Tarrant and The Rookie’s Gigi Zumbado, with the rest no strangers to comedy.

Without further ado, below are the stars of the upcoming CBS comedy DMV.

Harriet Dyer

Harriet Dyer as Ashley in Colin From Accounts season 2, episode 2 streaming on Paramount+, 2024. PHOTO CREDIT: Joel Pratley/Paramount+

Harriet Dyer is best known for the Paramount+ comedy series Colin from Accounts, which she co-created, co-wrote, and co-stars with her husband, Patrick Brammall. She also starred in the Australian comedy series No Activity from 2015 to 2018. Dyer’s debut TV role came with the Australian sitcom web TV series Micro Nation in 2012, with other credits including Packed to the Rafters, Black Comedy, and The Other Guy in Australia, as well as the NBC workplace comedy American Auto.

Tim Meadows

(Scott Everett White/ABC via Getty Images) TIM MEADOWS

Tim Meadows has quite a lot of iconic credits under his belt, most notably his 10-season run on Saturday Night Live from 1991 to 2000, receiving a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series in 1993. He starred on the ABC sitcom Schooled and reprised his character as John Glascott throughout The Goldbergs’ six-season run. Or perhaps you may know him from a little movie called Mean Girls in 2004, where he portrayed Principal Duvall at North Shore High School. He reprised the role for the 2011 sequel and 2024’s musical adaptation.

Other credits include Coneheads, Wayne’s World 2, The Benchwarmers, Grown Ups, Jack & Jill, Grown Ups 2, Trainwreck, Hubie Halloween, The Office, Everybody Hates Chris, Reba, Bob’s Burgers, 30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and many more. He also frequently performs improv in Chicago and Los Angeles.

Molly Kearney

Pictured: Molly Kearney during the Bridal Shower sketch on Saturday, April 1, 2023 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC via Getty Images)

Meadows is not the only SNL star on DMV. Molly Kearney, who was on the long-running variety sketch series from Season 48 through Season 49, has also joined the show. They performed stand-up comedy in Chicago before moving to Los Angeles and were one of the comedians selected for Comedy Central’s “Up Next” showcase in 2019 following a nationwide search. In 2022, Kearney was announced as the first openly non-binary cast member of SNL. Credits include Prime’s A League of Their Own and Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

Tony Cavalero

Photograph by Jake Giles Netter/HBO

Tony Cavalero rounds out the cast, and he has quite a lot of comedy credits to his name. He is best known for portraying Dewey Finn on Nickelodeon’s School of Rock from 2016 to 2018 and Keefe Chambers on The Righteous Gemstones. Other credits include Kickin’ It, 2 Broke Girls, Modern Family, Kevin from Work, New Girl, The Conners, Big City Greens, The DUFF, When We First Met, The Dirt, and The Binge, just to name a few. He was previously in an improv group while taking classes with the LA-based improv company The Groundlings.