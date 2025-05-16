CBS’ Replacement for ‘Poppa’s House’ Confirmed After Cancellation

A replacement for Poppa’s House has been picked for this fall.

The Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. sitcom was canceled by CBS after only one season.

CBS unveiled its 2025-26 schedule, and Mondays are looking a little different. While The Neighborhood will still be kicking off the night for its final season, a new sitcom will be taking over Poppa’s House slot at 8:30 p.m. ET. DMV will be airing after The Neighborhood and before FBI. The series was previously ordered alongside Matthew Gray Gubler’s Einstein, but the latter has been moved to the 2026-27 season since there wasn’t any room.

Pictured (L-R): Molly Kearney as Barbara, Gigi Zumbado as Jocelyn, Tony Cavaleiro as Vic, Alex Tarrant as Noa, Harriet Dyer as Colette, Tim Meadows as Gregg. Photo: Matt Barnes/CBS

Based on Katherine Heiny’s short story, DMV is a single-camera workplace comedy “set at the place everyone dreads going most: the DMV. Our quirky and lovable characters are making minimum wage, doing a thankless job where customers are annoyed before they even walk in the door. Good thing they have each other.” The series’ cast includes numerous comedy stars, such as former SNL stars Tim Meadows and Molly Kearney. Harriet Dyer, Tony Cavalero, Gigi Zumbado, and Alex Tarrant also star in the series.

DMV is executive produced by Dana Klein, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, and Robyn Meisinger. Trent O’Donnell executive produced and directed the pilot, which is written by Klein. CBS Studios produces the sitcom, which is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. As of now, a premiere date has yet to be announced, but that will likely come later this summer.

Pictured (L-R): Harriet Dyer as Colette and Alex Tarrant as Noa. Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Poppa’s House, meanwhile, was originally supposed to premiere during the 2023-24 season, but had to be pushed back due to the strikes. Despite starring the Wayans father-son duo, it wasn’t enough to keep the show going. It also didn’t help that there weren’t many open comedy slots on the schedule for next season, as it was down to Poppa’s House and two pilots, and coincidentally, DMV won.

CBS canceled a handful of shows this season, including S.W.A.T., FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International, The Summit, and The Equalizer. Blue Bloods also wrapped up its 14-season run in December. It’s a disappointment that Poppa’s House was part of that, but at least the first season is available to watch on Paramount+. Meanwhile, DMV will be coming to CBS this fall on Mondays at 8:30 p.m. ET, streaming the next day on Paramount+.