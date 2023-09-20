CBS Reveals What 'Blue Bloods' and 'Fire Country' Episodes Are Airing This Week

Reruns are continuing for Fire Country and Blue Bloods as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue. Both shows, along with most original scripted series, will be on hiatus for who knows how long. Luckily, fans can still watch some of their favorites this fall. It was initially revealed over the summer that the network will be showing reruns of Blue Bloods in order to fill up the 2023 fall schedule. Fire Country will be replaced, though, but it is still airing for a little bit longer.

First up at 9 p.m. ET this Friday, Sept. 22, Fire Country will be re-airing Episode 17 of its first season. On "A Cry for Help," Bode and the crew take it upon themselves to investigate Jake after he's suspected of being the serial arsonist. Luckily, it's discovered that Jake was not the one setting the fires. Everyone surely felt bad for accusing him, but evidence did point to the fact that he might have had a bit of a hero complex. Now, fans will be able to rewatch all of the intense moments of the episode.

Meanwhile, Blue Bloods will be airing the Season 13 episode, "Life During Wartime" at 10 p.m. ET. The episode sees Danny and Baez investigating a series of violent robberies targeting luxury timepieces as Erin is conflicted about criminally charging a possibly innocent man. Frank is forced to reopen a case where the officer involved was acquitted, and Jamie interviews a decorated officer to join his Field Intel team. The Reagan family definitely deals with some tough decisions, but it's nothing they can't handle.

Speaking of Blue Bloods, fans will be able to look forward to some classic Blue Bloods episodes airing on CBS this fall. Beginning on Sept. 29, the network will be airing fan-voted episodes from all 13 seasons. Fans can vote for their favorites on the official Blue Bloods social media pages, which include memorable character arcs, pivotal character introductions, and some of the best Blue Bloods guest stars. While it's unknown when Season 14 of Blue Bloods will be premiering because of the strikes, CBS is keeping fans plenty occupied.

Reruns of Blue Bloods will continue on CBS through at least the end of the year. Depending on the future of the strikes, it's possible they will continue for midseason and maybe even Fire Country. For now, it's just nice knowing that those shows will continue to end the week, even if it is just repeats.