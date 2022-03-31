CBS Reveals Fates of ‘NCIS’, ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ and ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’

CBS has announced that every NCIS franchise will return to the network for the 2022-2023 television season. With NCIS’ 20th season renewal, it will tie Gunsmoke for the status of the third longest-running U.S. primetime drama. CBS has also picked up the show’s spinoffs, NCIS: Hawai’i, for a second season, and NCIS: Los Angeles, for a 14th season. According to the company, NCIS continues to be one of the most-watched shows on network television, averaging 11.11 million viewers this season.

Following news in 2021 that long-running star Mark Harmon would leave the series, sources speculated that CBS might end the flagship show. They claimed that when Harmon heard the series could be canceled after his exit, he started talks with CBS and CBS Studios producers about returning for “a handful of episodes” for the next season.

It was feared that NCIS: Los Angeles would be canceled after its 13th season after series star Eric Christian Olsen shared a December 2021 Instagram post of a screenshot of his character in action with the hashtags, “the final season.” CBS gave NCIS: Hawai’i a full-season order in October, often a good indication that a series has enough viewership for a renewal.

The franchise initially had a fourth show, NCIS: New Orleans, which ended in 2021 after seven seasons with over 150 episodes. At the time, Scott Bakula, who starred in and executive produced the series, announced the news to the fans by stating, “Sad to end our love affair with this phenomenal city but so grateful for all the friends we made along the way. I will miss the music. Big thank you to CBS for seven years.”

Paramount+ also announced in February that a new spinoff, NCIS Sydney, would be filmed in Sydney, Australia. It will debut on Paramount+ and Network 10 in Australia in 2023. The show is the first series in the franchise set in a country other than the United States.