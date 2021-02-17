'NCIS' Canceled? CBS Might Ax Show If Mark Harmon Leaves

✖

Following news that the long-running star of the investigation drama NCIS Mark Harmon might be leaving the series, sources speculate that CBS might put the show on the chopping block, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Sources went on to tell the outlet when Harmon heard the show would be canceled if he left, he started talks with CBS and CBS Studios producers about returning for "a handful of episodes" if the series is ordered for another season.

Harmon, who stars as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the show, was one of the first characters on the series when it began in 2003. Before he left to head up the NCIS team, special agent Gibbs was first on JAG. Since he's been with the show, Harmon has been around to witness the launch of two spinoffs with the franchise: NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans. He also serves as executive producer on NCIS: New Orleans. He's not involved in NCIS: Los Angeles. The original is the most expensive show on CBS programming roster, and deservedly so –– it's also the longest-running series for the network as well as the most-watched series on television, raking in over 15 million viewers.

The news comes amid reports that the network is also launching its fourth show within the NCIS universe, NCIS: Hawaii. While the network refused to comment to THR due to some deals being wrapped up, the outlet reports NCIS: New Orleans showrunner Chris Silber will serve in the same capacity on the new series alongside Jan Nash (NCIS: New Orleans) and Matt Bosack (SEAL Team), who will executive produce. Sources revealed that the show will likely begin shooting in Hawaii, but the team behind the series has already started a search for potential pilot directors and is currently staffing a writer's room.

Additionally, the network is planning the potential return of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. CBS is allegedly close to making a series order on a new limited series from creator Anthony Zuiker and Jerry Bruckheimer. Original stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox are said to be reprising their roles.