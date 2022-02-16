‘SEAL Team’ Movie In Development at Paramount+

SEAL Team looked like it was on the verge of being canceled, but once it made the jump from CBS to Paramount+, it found a new lease on life. The military drama is now getting its own movie, exclusively for Paramount+. The show was already renewed for a 10-episode sixth season earlier this month.

Paramount made the movie announcement during the company’s investor day on Tuesday. The movie will tell a stand-alone story and is produced by Christopher Chulack, Spencer Hudnut, and series star David Boreanaz. All three are also executive producers on the show, alongside series creator Benjamin Cavell.

SEAL Team was almost canceled after its fourth season before Paramount+ and CBS came up with a compromise for Season 5. The first few episodes aired on CBS, then the show switched exclusively to Paramount+ on Nov. 1. Each new episode thereafter was released on Sundays. The move to streaming meant the show no longer had to follow broadcasting standards, so Borneaz got to deliver the show’s first f-bombs in the episode “Frog on the Tracks.”

Although CBS and Paramount+ did not release viewership numbers publicly, the strategy must have worked because the show was renewed for a sixth season just days after the Season 5 finale was released on Jan. 23. “The show’s loyal fanbase followed the series to its new exclusive home, and it has proven to be a high-performing title for the service, consistently in the top 10 most-watched original series,” Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, said in a statement at the time. “We can’t wait for the fans to see what our brilliant creative team has in store for Team Bravo next season!”

SEAL Team follows the adventures of the Bravo Team, a sub-unit of the Navy’s elite Special Warfare Development Group. Boreanaz stars as the unit’s leader, Jason Hayes. Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks, and Judd Lormand also star. Jessica Pare starred in the first four seasons, but only made a few appearances in Season 5 before leaving.

Paramount’s other big television franchise announcement on Tuesday involved NCIS. That franchise is getting its first international edition, NCIS: Sydney, which will be produced for Paramount+ Australia and Network 10. The show will feature an Australian cast. NCIS: Los Angeles creator Shane Brennan, who is Australian, will be involved in the new project.