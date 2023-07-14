'The Challenge: USA' Season 2 Trailer Sees MTV Vets Competing With CBS Reality Stars

Some of the biggest names from MTV and CBS reality TV are coming together to battle it out for the chance to win the title of Challenge Champions and their share of the $500,000 grand prize. Ahead of its premiere on Thursday, Aug. 10, and after Sarah Lacina and Danny McCray were crowned the Season 1 winners, CBS this week released the first trailer for The Challenge: USA Season 2.

The series, a spinoff of MTV's popular competition that was first announced in February 2022 and premiered in July of that year, brings together MTV vets and CBS reality TV stars for the ultimate challenge. Throughout the season, contestants in daily challenges, both in pairs and solo. At the end of the season, one man and one woman will have the chance to become "Challenge" champions and equally split of the grand prize of $500,000.

This year's competition will bring together 18 alums of CBS reality shows The Amazing Race, Big Brother, and Survivor, as well as six veterans of MTV's The Challenge, marking the first time stars of the MTV version will be competing on the CBS Challenge. The stacked cast include Survivor champions Michele Fitzgerald and Chris Underwood; Big Brother winners Josh Martinez, Tyler Crispin, and Tiffany Mitchell; and The Challenge champions Tori Deal, Jonna Mannion, Wes Bergmann, and Johnny "Bananas" DeVenanzio. Also competing is Paulie Calafiore (Big Brother, The Challenge), Cassidy Clark (Survivor), Luis Colon (The Amazing Race), Amanda Garcia (The Challenge), Dusty Harris (The Amazing Race), Chanelle Howell (Survivor), Ameerah Jones (Big Brother), Alyssa Lopez (Big Brother), Sebastian Noel (Survivor), Faysal Shafaat (Big Brother), Alyssa Snider (Big Brother), Monte Taylor (Big Brother), and Cory Wharton (The Challenge).

The Challenge: USA Season 2 kicks off with a two-part premiere on Thursday, Aug. 10 t 10 p.m. ET and Sunday, Aug. 13 at 9 p.m. ET. It will then air twice a week for the first three weeks on Thursdays at 10 p.m. and Sundays at 9 p.m. before moving to Thursdays at 10 p.m. only as of Aug. 31. The show will air on CBS and streaming on Paramount+, both live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers. The Challenge: USA is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions with Julie Pizzi, Kevin Lee and Jacob Lane.