CBS Execs Fuming at Tom Selleck Over 'Blue Bloods' Cancellation Comments, Report Claims

The rumors surrounding Blue Bloods' cancellation are continuing. CBS executives are reportedly furious with Tom Selleck after the show was canceled, and it's all because of Selleck's ranch. He's owned a 63-acre ranch in Ventura County since 1988, and there have been rumors he could lose it following the cancellation, especially if he stops working. He's apparently not letting CBS forget it.

Sources tell Closer that the 79-year-old actor has been complaining he might lose the ranch and that the cancellation will "put him in the poorhouse." However, despite Selleck's "pleas of poverty, CBS higher-ups aren't buying it, armed with knowledge of his jaw-dropping paycheck over the years. He raked in a staggering $200,000 per episode, accumulating a jaw-dropping $56 million over the show's run- and that's not even factoring in residuals from reruns!"

(Photo: John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty Images)

Allegedly, his behavior is not making CBS execs happy, especially since he's making a lot more than the crew and staff. "Many of these hardworking individuals reportedly make less than $100,000 a year, facing uncertainty and financial strain as the show comes to an end," a source shared. "Tom is an entitled brat. Hundreds of people are facing unemployment when the show raps. Most of them will struggle to make ends meet – while Tom complains about the upkeep of his lavish 63-acre ranch. Give me a break!"

Tom Selleck has previously made clear that he isn't ready to say goodbye to Blue Bloods, and would love nothing more than to have another season, as would most fans. CBS is reportedly regretting the decision to cancel the series, and if what is said about Selleck is true, it's possible they're regretting it even more. The cancellation is still hard to process, and with the final episodes premiering in less than two months, it's going to be even harder.

It's still unknown if any type of Blue Bloods movie or another series will happen in the future, but if Selleck is reportedly acting out, that could also turn CBS away from him and the series. Nothing is set in stone, so for now, fans will just have to tune in to the final episodes of Blue Bloods premiering on Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 p.m. ET. Selleck may not be the only one acting out if the Reagans are truly over and done with.