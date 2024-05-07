Tom Selleck Could Lose His California Ranch After 'Blue Bloods' Cancellation

It's possible that once Blue Bloods ends, Tom Selleck may not be able to take some time off at his ranch. After Magnum P.I., Selleck bought a 63-acre Ventura County ranch in 1988, but unfortunately, it's possible that when he stops working after Blue Bloods, he may have to sell it. When he isn't working, Selleck spends most of his time at his California ranch. He told CBS News he's hoping to keep it if he keeps working.

"You know, hopefully, I keep working enough to hold onto the place," Selleck shared. He also shared that while it's "always an issue," it's more so the fact that if he stops working does he really have to matter. "Am I set for life? Yeah, but maybe not on a 63-acre ranch!" While one would think that Selleck, who turned 79 in January, would want to retire after Blue Bloods but, he's hoping the grind doesn't stop even once he's done playing Frank Reagan.

"As an actor, you never lose – I don't lose, anyway – that sense that every time I finish a job, it's my last job," Selleck said. "I like the fact that there's no excuses! You just go to work, and you do the work. And I have a lot of reverence for what I call 'the work,' and I love it. And I'd like to keep doing it."

It's sad to think about the fact that Tom Selleck could be losing the ranch he's had since the '80s and obviously still means a lot to him. However, it also sounds like this is normal for him, having issues concerning the ranch. He doesn't have any plans to retire any time soon, even after Blue Bloods, so it's very likely he will keep the ranch for years to come.

With Bluue Bloods coming to an end later this year, Selleck still has plenty of time left to say goodbye to the CBS procedural and find another job if he so chooses. The series finale will be airing in December, meaning that it's possible filming will go through at least October or even November. Hopefully, whatever happens for Selleck post-Blue Bloods, he doesn't lose his ranch because it's obvious he still very much cares for it, even if it's a bit costly. He has plenty of time to work something out, with new episodes of Blue Bloods airing on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, and the final batch of episodes premiering in October on CBS' 2024 fall schedule.