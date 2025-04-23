CBS Cancels ‘The Equalizer’ Spinoff Plans

Another spinoff bites the dust.

Deadline reports that CBS has chosen not to move forward with the Titus Welliver-led spinoff of The Equalizer.

It was announced in November that the network was eyeing to expand The Equalizer universe, introducing two new characters for later in the season. Welliver and Jauni Feliz were cast in January to headline the potential spinoff, making their debuts in Sunday’s episode, “Sins of the Father.” The decision to not move forward with the new series was made after the episode aired.

Pictured (L-R): Juani Feliz as Samantha Reed and Titus Welliver as Elijah “Eli” Reed. Photo: Michael Greenberg/CBS

Williver was cast as Hudson Reed, a former top CIA operative with a dark secret who has a connection with Queen Latifah’s Robin McCall thanks to an old mentor. Feliz, meanwhile, played Samantha Reed, who has been trained by her father to be a weapons expert, skilled martial artist, and true chameleon while hiding a mysterious past. In the episode, “McCall is contacted by Samantha Reed, whose father, ex-CIA agent Elijah Reed, is missing. While Samantha joins forces with the Equalizer team to track down the agency legend, she learns more about her family’s past in the Dominican Republic.”

The potential spinoff was one of a few spinoffs in contention for the 2025-26 season on CBS and is not the only one to be axed. The network has also scrapped plans for a spinoff of The Neighborhood but has moved forward with FBI offshoot CIA with Tom Ellis. It will join Fire Country spinoff Sheriff Country and Blue Bloods offshoot Boston Blue, which were also previously ordered for next season.

Pictured: Titus Welliver as Elijah “Eli” Reed. Photo: Michael Greenberg/CBS

While The Equalizer spinoff has been canned, there is still no word on The Equalizer. It remains the final show still awaiting its fate for next season on CBS, and while it seems to be a 50/50 chance, there’s still the possibility that it will be renewed for a sixth and final season. Finances are reportedly part of the conversation, as per usual, and Latifah has apparently agreed to concessions in an effort to help renewal odds. It’s unknown when CBS will finally make a decision on the series, but it really could be any day now.

Even though The Equalizer spinoff is no longer happening, there are still a few more exciting episodes left of The Equalizer’s fifth season. It also shouldn’t be long until official word is announced about the show’s future.