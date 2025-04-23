‘The Neighborhood’ Spinoff Plans Canceled at CBS

Fans will no longer be seeing the adventures of Marty and Malcolm Butler.

TVLine reports that a spinoff of The Neighborhood centering on Marcel Spears and Sheaun McKinney’s characters, respectively, will no longer be happening at CBS.

It was announced in January that the Eye network was looking to expand The Neighborhood with a new series. The backdoor pilot was set to be the Season 7 finale, with the spinoff including new cast members such as Justin Long, Kara Royster, Hunter King, and Angelique Cabral. It will still air as planned on May 5, and with The Neighborhood renewed for an eighth and final season, it’s unknown what will happen with Calvin and Tina’s sons.

Pictured: Sheaun McKinney as Malcolm, Tichina Arnold as Tina and Cedric The Entertainer as Calvin. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

The series would have followed Marty and Malcolm as they “embark on new adventures, finally leaving their parents’ nest to start the next chapter of their lives, finding themselves the newcomers in a neighborhood that’s both close but yet world apart: Venice Beach.” Although this spinoff will not be happening, Tracy Morgan is still set to star in The Crutch, coming to Paramount+ later this year.

As for the proposed backdoor pilot, which will air as the Season 7 finale, in “Welcome to Venice,” the Butlers and Johnsons help Malcolm “start a new chapter in a new city that, while just across town, is worlds away from the neighborhood.” What the scrapped spinoff means for Spears and McKinney’s characters and their future on The Neighborhood is unknown. It’s likely fans will still see Marty and Malcolm on the final season of the CBS sitcom, just more in a recurring capacity. It’s possible the writers already have a plan in place for the duo in case the spinoff wasn’t picked up.

The Neighborhood spinoff is not the only spinoff that got scrapped. CBS has also decided to not move forward with a new The Equalizer series. In any case, the network has ordered FBI offshoot CIA to series for the 2025-26 season, joining Blue Bloods offshoot Boston Blue and Fire Country spinoff Sheriff Country, which were previously ordered. Plus, there is also much to look forward to in the eighth and final season of The Neighborhood, and in these final episodes of Season 7.

The hour-long season finale of The Neighborhood premieres on Monday, May 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.