CBS Cancels New Sitcom After One Season

CBS’ newest sitcom is officially done.

Variety reports that workplace comedy DMV has been canceled after one season.

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Created by Dana Klein and based on the short story “Chicken-Flavored and Lemon-Scented” by Katherine Heiny, DMV premiered in October. It follows workers at the East Hollywood DMV and stars Harriet Dyer, Tony Cavalero, Molly Kearney, Alex Tarrant, Gigi Zumbado, and Tim Meadows. Klein also serves as executive producer alongside Matt Kuhn, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, and Robyn Meisinger.

Pictured (L-R): Molly Kearney as Barbara, Gigi Zumbado as Jocelyn, Tony Cavaleiro as Vic, Alex Tarrant as Noa, Harriet Dyer as Colette, Tim Meadows as Gregg. Photo: Matt Barnes/CBS

News of the cancellation comes two months after CBS renewed much of its current lineup for next season, so unfortunately, it was expected given how much room was left on the schedule. Only DMV and sophomore medical drama, Watson, were left in limbo. Watson has also been canceled and will end in May.

CBS gave DMV a pilot order in 2024 and officially ordered to series last April. It seemed like the Eye Network was confident in the new sitcom, giving it a full series order of 20 episodes in September before it even premiered. DMV has received some mixed reviews, mostly leaning towards positive, holding steady with a 65% approval rating and 60% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. DMV’s series finale is expected to air sometime in May.

Pictured L to R: Harriet Dyer as Colette, Tim Meadows as Gregg and Tony Cavalero as Vic. Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

While DMV won’t be returning, there are other freshman shows coming back. Coincidentally, the other new shows on CBS this season were all spinoffs, and all four of them are, in fact, returning for the 2026-27 season. Sheriff Country, Boston Blue, Marshals, and CIA have all been given the green light for Season 2.

As of now, a reason for the cancellation has not been given, but the longer CBS waits to make decisions on a show after renewing most of its lineup, it usually doesn’t end well. It’s unknown if the show will be shopped around to other platforms. However, it seems like come May, this will be the end of DMV as we know it. If anything, with both DMV and The Neighborhood ending, CBS will likely be looking to add two new sitcoms to its lineup, so it should be interesting to see what replaces them. New episodes of DMV air on Mondays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+, where all episodes are available.