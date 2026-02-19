Major CBS Show Just Filmed Its Last Episode Ever

A major CBS show has officially wrapped filming.

The Neighborhood recently filmed its last episode ever.

“A special moment before our last and final scene of @theneighborhood,” Tichina Arnold shared on Instagram on Wednesday alongside a video of her on-screen husband, Cedric the Entertainer, making a speech. “This day is bittersweet…yet I am so Grateful. Thank you all for rocking with us. We could not have done this 8 year beautiful journey without YOU.”

It was announced in March that the sitcom would be ending after its eighth season. “The brilliant cast and creative team at The Neighborhood, led by the incomparable Cedric the Entertainer, have brought levity, laughter, and poignant storylines to Monday nights for seven incredible seasons,” Amy Reisenbach, President of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement via Deadline. “A strong ratings performer for CBS and one of the top comedies on TV, we believe the show’s loyal fans deserve a proper farewell season full of the trademark humor and heartfelt moments that are synonymous with the series.”

Season 8 of the series, which also stars Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan, Beth Behrs, and Skye Townsend, premiered in October. The Neighborhood has been on its winter hiatus since December and will be resuming on Monday. As of now, the series finale date has not been announced, but it will likely premiere sometime in May, so fans will want to start preparing themselves. Now that filming has completed, the fact that the show is ending seems all the more real.

Pictured: Tichina Arnold as Tina, Cedric The Entertainer as Calvin and Beth Behrs as Gemma. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS

While speaking with PopCulture.com for the final season, Arnold reflected on the show, saying it’s “bittersweet” saying goodbye to The Neighborhood. But as she noted, “All good things must come to an end.” She continued, “I’m so grateful. I’ve been in this industry a long time, and to be able to have finality to a show… I’m very grateful for that. You know, usually with television, it’s like, ‘OK, bye, you’re not coming back.’ But at least we have a chance to make peace with it.”

Fans still have a few more months to say goodbye to The Neighborhood, but the cast is already preparing their heartfelt speeches, it seems. In the meantime, new episodes return on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.