New CBS Sitcom Gets Good News Ahead of Series Premiere

CBS’ newest comedy just got some good news.

According to Deadline, the network has ordered seven additional episodes of DMV, bringing it to a full season of 20 episodes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The full order comes ahead of DMV’s series premiere, which is on Oct. 13. CBS ordered it to series in April, with production coming to an end on the initial 13-episode order. From creator Dana Klein and CBS Studios, DMV is a workplace comedy that follows employees at the East Hollywood DMV who are making minimum wage and dealing with customers who are annoyed before they even walk in the door.

Play video

Harriet Dyer, Tim Meadows, Tony Cavalero, Molly Kearney, Alex Tarrant, and Gigi Zumbado are on the cast for DMV, which is based on author Katherine Heiny’s short story. Dana Klein, Matt Kuhn, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, and Robyn Meisinger serve as executive producers. Trent O’Donnell executive produced and directed the pilot from a script written by Klein. The series is produced by Kapital Entertainment, ThrillTV, and CBS Studios.

DMV will be premiering on Oct. 13, following the final season premiere of The Neighborhood. CBS announced earlier this year that the comedy would be ending after its upcoming eighth season, so DMV will be in good company. Meanwhile, the series is one of four new shows hitting CBS this fall. Fire Country spinoff Sheriff Country and Blue Bloods offshoot Boston Blue are premiering on Friday, Oct. 17, while the Taylor Sheridan singing competition series The Road premieres on Sunday, Oct. 19.

Pictured (L-R): Molly Kearney as Barbara, Gigi Zumbado as Jocelyn, Tony Cavaleiro as Vic, Alex Tarrant as Noa, Harriet Dyer as Colette, Tim Meadows as Gregg. Photo: Matt Barnes/CBS

CBS released a first look at DMV in May and recently dropped the first full trailer for it. Since the network is already confident in the show, it should be entertaining to see how it is when it finally premieres. Since there are a handful of comedians part of the cast, including two SNL alums, there is going to be a lot to look forward to.

DMV premieres on Monday, Oct. 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS, followed by the Season 8 premiere of FBI. With the show getting a full 20-episode order, fans should be able to look forward to episodes airing through the spring on CBS. New episodes will also stream on Paramount+ the day after they premiere on CBS.