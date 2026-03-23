CBS Makes Decision on ‘CIA’ Season 2

The CIA world is here to stay.

CBS has renewed the FBI offshoot for a second season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

News of the renewal comes exactly a month after the series premiered, with the first episode drawing more than eight million multi-platform viewers in its first seven days. CIA has improved the time period viewership +39% from last fall through its first three episodes and ranks first with its time slot against ABC’s The Rookie and NBC’s The Voice.

Pictured (L-R): Tom Ellis as CIA Case Officer Colin Glass and Nick Gehlfuss as Special Agent Bill Goodman. Photo: Spencer Pazer/CBS

In CIA, “When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows.”

Also starring Necar Zadegan and Natalee Linez, CIA had a long road to its premiere. The series was set to start off as a backdoor pilot during Season 7 of FBI last year, but delays with casting led CBS to axe that plan. The network ended up giving the show a straight-to-series order, initially for fall 2025, but after a change with showrunners, CBS pushed it to midseason 2026. Following even more behind-the-scenes and cast changes, CIA finally premiered on Feb. 23, following the midseason premiere of FBI.

Pictured: Necar Zadegan as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard, Nick Gehlfuss as Special Agent Bill Goodman, and Natalee Linez as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian. Photo: Zach Dilgard/CBS

CIA is the fourth show in the FBI franchise, and it seems to be doing pretty well, now that it has just been renewed. The renewal comes not long after freshman drama Marshals also scored a Season 2 renewal earlier this month, just after two episodes of the Yellowstone spinoff aired. Midseason 2026 is off to a strong start for CBS, but what this means for freshman sitcom DMV and sophomore medical drama Watson remains to be seen.

At the very least, fans will be happy to know that FBI Season 9 will be joined by CIA Season 2 for the 2026-27 season. More details on when to expect both should be revealed in the coming months. New episodes of CIA air on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.