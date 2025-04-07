With The Neighborhood ending after its eighth seasons, fans have been waiting for more answers on a rumored spinoff. And now, TV Line reports new characters in the spin-off will be introduced sooner than expected.

Malcolm and Marty’s potential exit from the show has been hinted at. CBS has been readying an offshoot of the popular sitcom that would focus on the Butler Bros.

A backdoor pilot will air as part of The Neighborhood’s one-hour Season 7 finale (on Monday, May 5 at 8/7c) and introduce several new characters who would join Calvin and Tina’s sons as they branch out on their own. The March 31 episode already previewed Malcolm’s spinoff storyline: After being passed over for head coach of USC’s baseball team, the assistant coach told his toupee-wearing boss to shove it. He returned home and revealed to his family that he quit his job, but he clearly didn’t know what he was going to do next, TV Line notes.

Season 7 will resume on April 14 and introduce one of four new spinoff characters. Per a logline of the episode, Malcolm attends an event for his creative writing program and scores a meeting with book agent Lisa, played by Angelique Cabral.

The Neighborhood follows the daily happenings of a white Midwestern family as they adjust to moving into a predominantly Black neighborhood in Pasadena, California. Cedric the Entertainer stars alongside Tichina Arnold as his on-screen wife.

Of the show’s ending, CBS’s president Amy Reisenbach said: “The brilliant cast and creative team at The Neighborhood led by the incomparable Cedric the Entertainer have brought levity, laughter and poignant storylines to Monday nights for seven incredible seasons. A strong ratings performer for CBS and one of the top comedies on TV, we believe the show’s loyal fans deserve a proper farewell season full of the trademark humor and heartfelt moments that are synonymous with the series.”