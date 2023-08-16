CBS Airing Fiery 'Blue Bloods' Episode This Week

A fiery episode of Blue Bloods is airing later this week. As the series continues its hiatus in the midst of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, reruns are keeping fans occupied until the Reagans are actually back. CBS has been airing reruns all summer, and that won't be stopping any time soon. This Friday at 10 p.m. ET, another Blue Bloods rerun will be on, and fans will be able to watch Season 13's "Fire Drill." Originally airing in May, the episode sees a fire at an NYPD evidence storage facility.

Jamie partners with the FDNY to find the arsonist responsible as Danny and Baez deal with the aftermath. All evidence against a cartel leader Danny brought to justice is destroyed, so they have to figure out what to do. Meanwhile, Anthony asks Erin to let him lead on a murder case when his friend is killed. While all of that is going on, after Eddie arrests an anti-cop protestor at a rally, she asks her father-in-law to put her on modified duty.

Following the fire, the FDNY are reluctant to have Jamie partner with them as firefighters and cops are once again not getting along. They soon give in to a joint investigation but not really liking it. The sergeant isn't having much luck, but when Jamie goes back to the warehouse, he notices the sprinkler system was functional but disabled. A worker that he was previously talking to is revealed to have been recently suspended for altering timecards and was furious. He felt that burning the place down would be fit for revenge. Jamie gets a warrant to check some things out and makes the arrest.

As for Danny and Baez, it takes some time, but they manage to get the cartel leader arrested for several homicides. Eddie is cleared by CCRB after she was seen assaulting a protester, and Anthony and Erin set up their guy, who walks into a store to rob it at gunpoint. It all ends in a good note for everyone, even if it did take some tries.

This episode of Blue Bloods was definitely intense. Now fans will be able to rewatch it and relive it all this Friday at 10 p.m. ET. It is also streaming on Paramount+, and Season 13 will be coming to DVD later this month as well, so there are a few different ways to watch. Season 14 of Blue Bloods will hopefully be coming soon, but at least there is plenty to keep people occupied until then.