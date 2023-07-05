'Blue Bloods': CBS Re-Airing Big Danny Episode on Friday

As Blue Bloods continues to be on hiatus, CBS is re-airing a big Danny Reagan episode this Friday. Airing on July 7 at 10 p.m. ET, Blue Bloods will be rerunning Season 13, Episode 12, "The Big Leagues." The episode, which initially aired in February, sees Danny reuniting with his childhood friend and former criminal, Mickey Patrick, portrayed by The Flash alum Tom Cavanagh, who is looking for his missing fiancé and goes to Danny for help.

In the episode, Danny wasn't initially interested in helping Mickey, but he gives in, and throughout the hour, he tries to find the fiancé with no luck, and it doesn't help that Mickey keeps getting in the way. However, Baez found out that a phone number belonged to a guy that runs numbers just like Mickey, and Danny confronted him. Unfortunately, he later realizes the two need to work together to get the fiancé back, and long story short, it turned out the fiancé wasn't who she said she was. The only good thing to come out of it, though, was that Danny got to reunite with Mickey after so many years.

The episode was definitely a big one for Danny and seeing him working with his childhood friend again, who just so happened to be Tom Cavanagh. It also opens up the possibility for Mickey to return, especially with the background he has. He first appeared way back in Season 4 when Danny was assigned his case after Mickey had ties to an infamous mob family. It's been almost 10 years since Cavanagh was last on Blue Bloods, so seeing him again was definitely a treat for all. Hopefully, this won't be the last time fans see him, though, and hopefully, the next time is under better conditions.

Danny and Mickey's storyline is not the only thing that is in "The Big Leagues." While those two have their own case, Anthony surprises Erin with a stakeout before her district attorney run, Jamie helps a former officer who is caught committing a crime while trying to help others, and Frank faces a woman who confessed to killing her husband. There is more than enough that happens in that episode, and rewatching it will only make fans want Blue Bloods Season 14 to be here already. While it's due to premiere this fall on CBS, it's possible there will be a delay due to the writers' strike and possible actors' strike, so reruns may be all that fans will be getting, at least for now.