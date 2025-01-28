The Young and the Restless saw another cast shakeup after it had to say goodbye to yet another actor. Colleen Zenk, who played the villainous Jordan Howard on the long-running CBS soap since 2023, was killed off in the Jan. 24 episode. Jordan had succumbed to a cup of crushed sleeping pills, also crushing the chances of her ever returning, but stranger things have certainly happened.

“We appreciate all of the incredible work that the amazing Colleen Zenk brought to The Young and the Restless and the role of Aunt Jordan,” executive producer and head writer Josh Griffith told Deadline. A reason for her departure is unknown, but considering all the evil work that Jordan did, which began with her crossing the Newmans, whom she blamed for the treatment of her late sister, Eve.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured: Colleen Zenk as Jordan Howard. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

In Zenk’s final episode, per Soap Opera Digest, Jordan knowingly drank a cup of tea that had crushed sleeping pills from Claire (Hayley Erin) once the family stopped her latest kidnapping attempt. She said she would rather be dead than held prisoner by Victor (Eric Braeden). With the Newmans no longer having to deal with Jordan, they may finally have some brief peace. However, that peace won’t last long, and it’s likely something else will shake up the family. Jordan made quite an impact, and that is something that will last, even beyond the grave.

Colleen Zenk is no stranger to the soap opera world. She previously portrayed Barbara Ryan on As the World Turns from 1978 to 2010 and was nominated for the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2002 and 2011, as well as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2001.

The Young and the Restless has seen some other shakeups in recent months. Longtime Y&R star Melissa Ordway was taken off her contract in November but assured fans she is “still playing Abby,” just not in as many episodes as usual. Trevor St. John exited as billionaire tycoon Tucker McCall in June after joining the show in 2022. As with any soap opera, Young and the Restless has seen plenty of cast exits, and some have even returned when it was thought to be impossible. While Jordan Howard is certainly dead, there is always the possibility Zenk could return in some other way, shape, or form.