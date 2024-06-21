The Young and the Restless just got another shocking exit. Earlier this week, Trevor St. John, who has played Tucker McCall on the long-running CBS soap opera since 2022, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to reveal that he is moving on. "Dear The Young and the Restless fans," St. John started. "As you well know, Tuckers come and Tuckers go, and so the cycle continues… this Tucker is in his go phase…"

"I thank each and every member of the wonderful cast, the crew, the directors, the producers and production staff, and CBS/Sony for the great experience from day one to the last," he continued. "I feel so fortunate to have played such a terrific role. Most importantly, I want to offer my heartfelt gratitude to the Young and the Restless fans. THANK YOU!"

(Photo: LOS ANGELES – SEPTEMBER 20: Trevor St. John from the CBS original daytime series THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS celebrating its Golden Anniversary of 50 years, airing on CBS Television Network. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images) - Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

While it will definitely be sad to not have St. John on the series, he seems to be alluding to the fact that Tucker may not be away for very long. He is the third actor to play the billionaire tycoon, following William Russ from 2009 to 2010 and Stephen Nichols from 2010 to 2013. What will happen next for Tucker is unknown, or who could possibly take up the mantle. As of now, there hasn't been any indication on the show about what Tucker is up to, but it may just be a matter of time.

Trevor St. John is the latest exit on The Young and the Restless. In March, Brian Gaskill's Seth Morgan was killed off after only joining the soap in January. Meanwhile, J. Eddie Peck returned late last year as Cole Howard after first appearing on the show from 1993 to 1999. The Young and the Restless has had a rotating cast, but that doesn't make the departures any harder. There is always the possibility St. John could return but if another actor is cast as Tucker McCall, that might be a little hard.

At least St. John is remaining busy. His new film, A Good Enough Day, is streaming now for free on Tubi. It shouldn't be long until he nabs more roles, but in the meantime, fans will just have to theorize just what happened to Tucker or who could possibly be the fourth actor to take on the beloved character. New episodes of The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS.