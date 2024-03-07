'Young and the Restless' Star Speaks Out on Shocking Exit From Series

Brian Gaskill is addressing his harsh exit from The Young and the Restless. The actor was only introduced as Seth Morgan on the long-running CBS soap opera in January. He was Nikki's AA sponsor. In Mar. 5's episode, Seth was pushed in front of a moving car by Colleen Zek's Jordan, making for a very shocking and surprising twist. Especially since he wasn't on the series for very long.

Gaskill is no stranger to soaps, having appeared in The Bold and the Beautiful, Port Charles, and All My Children, among others. However, The Young and the Restless marks his shortest soap opera role, and he was quick to speak out about it. Gaskill took to Instagram after his final episode aired, and shared a short but sweet message, clearly still thankful and grateful for his time on the series, no matter how short it was.

"I had a great time on Young and the Restless with the producers, directors, publicity department, and other actors," Gaskill wrote. "And it was incredible to see so much support from all of my friends on social media, who have been following along over the years… So grateful for all of you. Now let's see what comes next…"

As for what comes next for Brian Gaskill, he does have an upcoming project, according to IMDb. He is set to appear in the upcoming fantasy sci-fi thriller Incredible Tales of Suspense and Science Fiction. As of now, he doesn't have any other projects in the works, but hopefully that will soon change. Maybe he can even hop on to the set of another soap opera and keep the momentum going. As long as he doesn't get killed again, though, because he definitely deserved better. Though just because Seth is dead, doesn't mean that it's the end of him. Dead characters are known for coming back, so you never know what could happen.

It's definitely a disappointment that Brian Gaskill's character was killed the way he was, especially since he didn't even appear in that many episodes. Fingers crossed, it doesn't take long for him to book another role and possibly one on another soap opera. Luckily, fans will be able to watch the most recent episodes of The Young and the Restless on Paramount+, so it's like Seth Morgan is still here.