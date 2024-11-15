Longtime ‘Young and the Restless’ Star Taken ‘Off Contract’: Melissa Ordway Speaks Out

A longtime Young and the Restless star may not be on as much anymore. Via Us Weekly, Melissa Ordway, who has played Abby Newman on the long-running CBS soap since 2013, told fans on her Instagram Stories on Nov. 13 that she was taken “off contract.” After debuting a new, shorter haircut, Ordway told fans, “Honestly, it’s been an interesting couple of months. The show decided to take me off contract so I decided to change my look up a bit for auditions.”

“Definitely not something I wanted but I love and respect my YR family and appreciate any time they ask me back,” she shared. In a different Instagram Story, Ordway assured fans she has not left the show and is still playing Abby. “I’m just not guaranteed episodes and can work on other projects,” she explained. “I’m still a part of the YR family and pray they continue to let Abby be a part of all things in Genoa City. Trust me, I hope I’m still there all the time! I think they’re just focusing on other characters and storylines. But I worked today and lots of fun stuff coming up!”

Pictured: Melissa Ordway as Abby Rayburn. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS

Ordway’s announcement comes on the heels of Abby’s long-awaited wedding to Bryton James’ Devon Winters on the milestone 13,000th episode, which aired on Wednesday. In a video posted to her Instagram earlier today, the actress shared she hoped that Abby and Devon “have an amazing love story” their family continues. She also hoped to be on the as long as she “possibly can be.” The actress added, “I hope that they continue to write for Abby. I love playing her. I wanna be there.”

It’s hard to tell how the series will continue with Melissa Ordway only appearing in a limited capacity, but fans should be happy to know that Abby Newman is not leaving Genoa City any time soon. Plus, with her marriage to Devon, there will likely be many more stories coming up involving them and their growing family and it will be exciting to see what happens. Even though it is disappointing that she won’t be on as much, it is definitely better than having her exit completely, and there is always the possibility she will get another contract in the near future on The Young and the Restless.