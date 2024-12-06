Carrie Underwood to Headline Major New Year’s Eve Broadcast

Carrie Underwood is ringing in the new year. TVLine reports that the American Idol winner-turned-judge will headline Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Even With Ryan Seacrest, performing a medley of her greatest hits live from Times Square. She previously headlined the annual event in 2016 and also performed for the 2007 broadcast.

“I have such fun memories of performing on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in Times Square in both 2007 and 2015, and I’m so excited to perform just before the ball drops again this year,” Underwood said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to celebrate 20 years since winning American Idol by joining Ryan as he hosts his 20th New Year’s Eve in Times Square.”

DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST – ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” stars Ryan Seacrest and Carrie Underwood. (Disney/Gizelle Hernandez)

The country star is in good company for the countdown. Also part of the lineup include Megan Moroney, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Lenny Kravitz, Cody Johnson, Thomas Rhett, Teddy Swims, and Tinashe. Additionally, Rita Ora is set to co-host with Seacrest, with Dayanara Torres hosting the telecast from Puerto Rico. It’s unknown if anyone else will be joining the fun, but New Year’s Eve is just less than four weeks away, so there is plenty of time for more surprises to be announced.

Carrie Underwood’s gig on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve comes ahead of her long-awaited return to American Idol. After winning the singing competition’s fourth season back in 2005, Underwood will be serving as a judge for the upcoming 23rd season alongside returning judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. She’s taking over for Katy Perry, who announced earlier this year she’d be leaving the show to focus more on her music.

News of headlining the annual celebration also comes on the heels of news that Underwood’s Las Vegas residency Reflection will be getting a concert special on Hulu in January. Those who weren’t able to go to the residency or simply want to see it again from the comfort of their own home will be able to do so in the new year. It seems like 2025 will be a big year for the Grammy winner, and it all starts with New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on Dec. 31, which will include many other incredible performances to ring in 2025. Meanwhile, Underwood makes her grand return to American Idol on Sunday, Mar. 9 on ABC.