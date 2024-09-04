Simon Cowell Weighs in on Carrie Underwood's 'American Idol' Return

Carrie Underwood is returning to American Idol, and original judge Simon Cowell is giving his thoughts. Underwood got her start on the then-Fox singing competition series back in 2005, winning Season 4. She has since gone on to become one of the biggest country artists and one of the most successful acts from AI. While she has occasionally returned to the series to perform or advise the contestants, she is now set to judge alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Cowell, who was still a judge during Underwood's season, told E! News what he thinks of the full circle news. "I think it's a good choice," the America's Got Talent judge shared. "Carrie, we go back a long way. I remember her audition like it was yesterday. She was so good, she's such a sweet person." That's not all he had to say, as he also gave some advice to the newbie judge. "You just gotta say how you feel," Cowell said. "It's not that difficult doing this job, I promise you. We all feel the same things, and we don't agree, thank God. Otherwise, life would be boring. And just enjoy it."

(Photo: AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Finale Results" Episode 1821 -- Pictured: Simon Cowell - Chris Haston/NBC)

Having been on the receiving end of judges' comments, Underwood knows a thing or two about how hard it can be to receive feedback, even if you don't particularly love it. Since she has been in the contestants' shoes, it can be both a good and bad thing, but she will be able to offer a different perspective, which should be interesting to see.

Carrie Underwood's return to American Idol comes at an interesting time, since this fall marks 20 years that she auditioned for the show that changed her life. Even if her haters "want to see her fall," she has more than enough experience and variety to bring to the table. When it was announced Katy Perry was leaving Idol, it was hard to predict who could take her place. However, after Underwood was officially announced as the replacement, it turned out to be the perfect choice.

Auditions for the new season of American Idol are ongoing, and fans hoping to be the next American Idol are encouraged to sign up on the official site. A premiere date has yet to be announced, but fans will see Underwood as the show's newest judge in early 2025 only on ABC.