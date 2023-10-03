Canceled ABC Show Searching for New Network

Home Economics may be down, but it's not out. The recently canceled ABC sitcom is in the midst of looking for a new home, according to co-creator Michael Colton. Following the heartbreaking news, Colton took to Instagram to react to the cancellation. He looked back at his time on the series and its three seasons, noting that it's "been the best experience of my career, and that's due to our incredible cast, crew and fans." Colton then shared that while "the show has run its course at ABC," he was "hopeful the Hayworths will pop up somewhere else, if only so I can continue to embarrass my real-life family."

This more or less indicates that the show could be getting shopped elsewhere. It also shows that Colton is not backing down so easily. Fans were plenty disappointed when Home Economics' cancellation was announced. So, if the series is being shopped around, they will definitely have a hand in helping it get picked up. With the WGA strike done and the SAG-AFTRA strike hopefully ending soon, it could be a little easier now if studios are trying to find shows to fill up their schedules for next season and haven't yet settled on any new pilots.

Starring Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, and Sasheer Zamata, Home Economics premiered in 2021. Although the first season only had seven episodes, Season 2 was given a full order of 22 episodes. Unfortunately, things didn't look good for the third season when ABC only handed it 13 episodes and opted not to give it a backorder. Things started looking even worse when it was soon one of two ABC shows in danger after everything else was either renewed or canceled. Despite cast options being extended over the summer, that didn't seem to matter.

There's always hope for a show to come back following its cancellation, and with Michael Colton holding out hope, you never know what could happen. Home Economics is definitely an underrated sitcom, and with some major open plot threads, there was much more story to tell. Hopefully, this isn't the end of the Hayworth family. For now, fans can rewatch their stories with all three seasons on Hulu. Maybe if enough people stream the series, Hulu could even pick it up. People will just have to continue hoping and watching because Home Economics' run was far too short.