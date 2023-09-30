'Home Economics' Fans Are Beyond Disappointed Over Cancellation News

ABC recently canceled sitcom Home Economics, and fans are not happy. The series aired its Season 3 finale back in January, and fans were already wanting it to be renewed for another season. As more and more shows were getting renewed or canceled, Home Economics was soon one of just a few still awaiting news on the network. The longer the wait, it seemed, the less chance it had of seeing a Season 4. It also didn't help that Season 3 had a shortened season. Things started to look up over the summer when cast options were extended. Unfortunately, that didn't seem to matter. Home Economics has officially been axed, and many fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts. Many expressed disappointment, and I can't say I blame them.

Good Shows are Hard to Come by Yet another show I loved cancelled at ABC. Good comedies never last.😢#HomeEconomics — Anastasia Beaverhausen (@djgirl40) September 30, 2023 One fan said, "They cancelled [Home Economics] I'm really tired of the s--- that's actually good getting cancelled." Another shared, "DAMN! Another great show down the drain! Goodbye [Home Economics]."

The Cancellation is Heartbreaking Sad to read that #HomeEconomics was cancelled. It was one of my weekly regular shows I had to watch and I was hoping for more stories — Lee Murphy (@pokerspudda) September 30, 2023 "I hate it when networks hold shows for so damn long and then cancel them… [loudly crying face emoji x2] It's like baiting fans with hope smh, one fan reacted. "I knew this would happen, but I'm still incredibly disappointed [pensive face emoji] Another wonderful comedy gone way too soon," another fan said.

Plenty of Fans Are Sad I loved #HomeEconomics @HomeEconABC, and I'm sad it's over.

Great cast, characters, and representation. Good for laughs, and as a comfort show.

I'll miss it a lot. 💛 pic.twitter.com/wbGqzWLd5C — Courtney (@Courrrtttnnney) September 30, 2023 "Really sad about this. I loved [Home Economics]," one fan wrote. "Aww man [disappointed face emoji] [Home Economics] just got canceled. Goodbye, funniest sitcom on TV." another vocalized.

ABC Made a Big Mistake Major shout out to #HomeEconomics cast and crew. Thank you for the last 3 years. 🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼

ABC doesn't deserve you 💔💔💔 — Spindae2 (PKM White Thunder Era) (@Spindae2) September 30, 2023 "Terrible decision ABC," one fan expressed. "Why would you canceled this show? This is so unfair. There's a lot more story that needs to told. I wish the actor and writer strike didn't happen. ABC series Home Economics deserve to be brought back for a 4th season and more at Hulu, Peacock, or Roku."

'Home Economics' was Definitely Special Really sad the hear #HomeEconomics has been cancelled. I really and truly enjoyed this show. Well written, hilarious and heartwarming comedy show. It will be missed. pic.twitter.com/kJAJCnOW8L — Moo! (@moozanna) September 30, 2023 "This absolutely breaks my heart!" one fan vocalized. "I was so looking forward to a season 4. This was such a special show that only got better as it went on. I'll definitely miss [Home Economics]."