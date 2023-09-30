Major ABC Sitcom Canceled

After a long wait for news, Home Economics fans didn't get the renewal news they were hoping for. TVLine reported on Friday that ABC has officially canceled the Topher Grace-led sitcom. The series was one of two veterans still waiting for a pickup or cancellation, along with The Rookie: Feds. Fans had been relatively hopeful about Home Economics' odds, given that cast options were extended over the summer, but that extension ended up only providing false hope.

It's unknown exactly why the network canceled Home Economics, given that numbers for Season 3 averaged just under 3 million, which was similar to Season 2's numbers. Home Economics did rank last in total audiences and tied with The Goldbergs and freshman series Not Dead Yet for last in the demo. It didn't help that ABC opted to not give the series a backorder, giving Season 3 only 13 episodes, a big downgrade from Season 2's 22 order. In January, executive producer Michael Colton was "optimistic" about the show's future. He also noted they were "planning to come back," so what really happened between then and now is unknown.

Also starring Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, and Sasheer Zamata, Home Economics premiered in 2021. It follows the lives of three siblings who live very different financial lives. The Season 3 finale ended on quite a few major plots. Sarah and Denise began their long-awaited IVF process, Connor not only had a new blossoming romance, but he also announced he wanted to run for mayor of San Francisco, and there is also the fact that the secret half-sibling of the Hayworth family wasn't able to be explored that much. Knowing that we won't get any of these conclusions and more is just heartbreaking.

Over the summer, as fans were awaiting news for Season 4, a particular clip from the Season 3 premiere was going viral. On Twitter, someone had brought up a clip from the episode "Mickey Ears, $19.99," which saw the family take a trip to Disneyland. Connor and Tom were taking pictures with Iron Man at Avengers Campus. When Connor asked Tom if he wanted a picture with Spider-Man, Tom said he wasn't a fan. Topher Grace, who plays Tom, was Spider-Man's nemesis, Eddie Brock/Venom, in Spider-Man 3. The line was definitely a callback to Grace's Marvel days, and it was absolutely perfect.

Home Economics may be down, but The Rookie: Feds is still up for grabs. The Rookie spinoff still has yet to be renewed or canceled, so there is still some hope left. Meanwhile, The Good Doctor spinoff The Good Lawyer also still hasn't been picked up to series or canceled. Hopefully, both of those get better news than Home Economics.