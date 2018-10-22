‘Bull’ Takes on DNA Caper in Monday Night’s Episode

In this week’s episode of Bull, his team takes on a mind-bending case involving a doctor whogoes on trial for a murder he did not commit, even though his DNA links him to the crime.

In “The Missing Piece,” Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) and his team work with the doctor’s defense team to find the right jurors for the case. Bull and Benny Colon (Freddy Rodriguez) try to find jurors who follow their instincts instead of going strictly by the evidence. Meanwhile, Danny James (Jaime Lee Kircher) and Taylor Rentzel (MacKenzie Meehan) try to get to the bottom of the central mystery. If the doctor did not commit the crime, how did his DNA end up there? We will have to watch to find out the answer.

CBS also released two scenes from the episode. In the first, Dr. Harper and his attorney come to Bull with their case. The doctor goes on to explain how he was arrested while seeing a patient. He said he was arrested for the “execution-style” murder of a heroin dealer in the Bronx. But the doctor said he has never used heroin, never shot a gun bigger than a BB gun and has not been in the Bronx in a decade.

“Why do you think they arrested you?” Bull asked.

DNA evidence recovered from under the victim’s fingernails somehow matched the doctor. It was a 100 percent match.

“Not a lot of wiggle-room there,” Bull mused.

In the second scene, the team tried to figure out how the DNA could have ended up at the scene of the crime. Chunk Palmer (Chris Jackson) notes that the doctor’s wife sent his DNA to a genealogy company. Days before the arrest, the company said they received a duplicate sample and this might have to do with how police got a warrant for the doctor’s DNA.

Bull is now in its third season, and returned after a heart attack cliffhanger. Of course, Bull survived, but the show still lost one member. Cable McCrory, played by Annabelle Attanasio, left during the summer. She was replaced by MacKenzie Meehan, who is recurring as Taylor, a single mother who does not always agree with Bull. Taylor believes her job at the Trial Analysis Corporation is just a job, but she is also an expert in coding and hacking.

In the Bull season three premiere, it was explained that Cable died in a tragic New Jersey bridge collapse. That incident, as well as surviving a heart attack, has given Bull a new outlook on life.

“I think whenever someone is confronted with their own mortality, it changes them,” showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron told TV Line last month. “It humbles them and opens them up to the greater possibilities of how other people live. That’s one of the things that this first [episode] is about. Hopefully it makes him somewhat more sensitive. He has a fairly arrogant streak, but over time you’ll see it mellowed slightly. In the end, though, people are who they are.”

New episodes of Bull air on CBS Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Jojo Whilden/CBS