'Brothers & Sisters' Alum Calls for Reunion

Dave Annable wants the Walkers to reunite. 12 years after ABC's drama Brothers & Sisters came to a premature end, the actor is calling for redo. Annable played the youngest Walker sibling, Justin. In an interview with People, he expressed how much he missed the series. "We were canceled before we knew we were going to be, so we didn't get to say goodbye," Annable said. The network canceled the show after Season 5. ABC gave it a shortened season before ordering more episodes after seeing the ratings increase. However, it just wasn't enough.

Premiering in 2006, Brothers & Sisters centered on the Walker family in Los Angeles and featured an ensemble cast. Along with Annable, the series also starred Sally Field, Calista Flockhart, Matthew Rhys, Emily VanCamp, Rob Lowe, Luke Grimes, and many more. With a cast as big as this one and lasting as long as it did, it makes sense that Annable still misses his on-screen family, as he says that he still misses his "relationships with the Walker family all the time."

Dave Annable probably isn't the only one missing the Walkers, as fans are more than likely wishing that they'd come back. Luckily, the Special Ops: Lioness actor is more than ready to call his siblings home, even if it's not for long. He said, "There's definitely room for some sort of reunion, or revival, or something because the writers never had a proper chance to wrap up the story. We didn't get to say goodbye to the crew that we had been working with for five years. That leaves a hole in my heart that I hope one day we sort of all get together. Even if it's just a Christmas special."

There are so many revivals and reboots happening these days, and some are pretty unexpected. It's always possible that a Brothers & Sisters reunion of some type, even if it's just a special, could happen, especially if enough of the cast is interested. Of course, there also has to be buzz generated between the fans, but with a cast as recognizable as this one, and the fact that it did last five seasons for a reason, there have to still be fans out there that would die to have the Walkers come back. You never know what could happen. Hopefully, the Walker siblings have a reunion, but for now, fans can watch all five seasons on Hulu.