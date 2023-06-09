New Taylor Sheridan Series 'Special Ops: Lioness' Gets Premiere Date, Trailer

Taylor Sheridan's universe is growing. Paramount+ on Thursday released the first trailer for the Yellowstone co-creator's star-studded espionage thriller Special Ops: Lioness. The series, starring Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña, will premiere on Sunday, July 23, the streamer confirmed.

The upcoming show is inspired by a real-life CIA program featuring an all-women team taking down terrorist organizations and stars Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade, co-head of the CIA's Lioness Program. Saldaña plays Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program who is responsible for training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives. Laysla De Oliveira, meanwhile appears as "an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz," who is enlisted to "operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA's efforts to thwart the next 9/11." Morgan Freeman stars as Secretary of State Edwin Mullins, with Michael Kelly portraying CIA Deputy Director Byron Westfield. Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hebert, Jonah Wharton, Stphenaie Nur, and Hannah Love also star in the main cast.

"Lioness is based on an incredible, largely unknown program between the CIA and special forces, where U.S. female soldiers would infiltrate the local community and gather intelligence," 101 Studios CEO David C. Glasser said when the show was announced. "Taylor has crafted an intense and gripping story within this uncharted world, and we are honored that it will be brought to life on Paramount+ through the acting and producing talents of Zoe Saldaña alongside executive producers Nicole Kidman and showrunner Tom Brady."

Special Ops: Lioness is executive produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Saldaña, Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone, and John Hillcoat. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for Paramount+ produce the series. The series will stream exclusively on Paramount+ beginning Sunday, July 23.

Special Ops: Lioness marks the latest title to join Sheridan's growing credits. Sheridan's universe also includes Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Land Man, as well as the Yellowstone universe, which includes 1923 and 1883, all of which stream on Paramount+. The flagship Yellowstone series, which airs on Paramount Network, is set to end after its current fifth season. The series is currently in its midseason hiatus.