Bob’s Burgers has a new voice, and she’s taking over for a beloved character. According to Deadline, Jari Jones will provide the voice for Bob’s fashionable friend, Marshmallow, beginning in Sunday’s episode, “Hope N’ Mic Night.” The episode will see the kids hosting an open-mic night at the restaurant, but hidden costs concern Bob. At open-mic night, Marshmallow shows off her incredible voice.

Jones, an Afro-Filipina transgender actress and model, takes over the role of Marshmallow from David Herman. The character first appeared in Season 1 and occasionally made appearances throughout the first 14 seasons. The fact that she is finally returning and with a new voice actor, is definitely exciting. What that means for her and upcoming episodes is unknown, but perhaps now that Marshmallow has a new voice actor, she could be making more appearances.

While speaking with Deadline, Jones said she originally auditioned for the role in 2020 “when they were doing the campaign to find new voices.” She continued, “This was when people discussed the importance of representation in the animation sphere. We are at a point where we need to tell authentic stories. So, I assumed I didn’t get the role since I didn’t hear back, which was fine. I hoped that the opportunity would go to a Black trans woman. It was around two years later when I was in Georgia having Thanksgiving dinner with my grandparents when my manager called me to say I was offered the role. I was stunned because I had already moved on, but you just never know.”

Herman voiced Marshmallow for the first eight seasons and, after that, only appeared in non-speaking roles or background cameo shots. Now that Marshmallow has a new voice actor and one that can sing, it should be interesting to see what happens and how they utilize her. Fans still don’t know too much about her even despite being on the show since Season 1, and it’ something that Jones is excited to explore as she continues to get used to Marshmallow and implementing her own voice, literally.

“I think what is going to be cool about this is the adjustment of my voice,” Jones said. “I use my speaking voice which is going to be a huge difference [for the character]. I’m excited about that. I was nervous for a while because, as a trans person, I couldn’t, in good faith, go forward with this stereotype of the deep-voiced girl in the dress. That was important for me to communicate [with producers] who were very open and accepting of that. It’s like, I’m trans, I’m a Black woman, and I have bass in my voice. So, however, that will come out, know it’s gonna be the most authentic experience of it. I’m excited about that and her being her free self.”

“I’m also going to continue to bring joy and sassiness to her,” she continued. “I look forward to bringing authenticity to the character like, there are ways only a Black woman could say things which is what I will bring to Marshmallow. This will shift the character, and I hope people feel like they’re sitting with her authentic, real self and that more people will identify with her. My biggest hope for this show is to bring even more community [to watch] because it’s a wonderful show. I think it could be like the next Simpsons. The fanbase is unreal; they have tattoos and T-shirts that show their amazing commitment. I’m so proud to be a part of that.”

A new episode of Bob’s Burgers premieres tomorrow, Nov. 17, at 9 p.m. ET on Fox’s 2024 fall schedule.