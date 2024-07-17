Fox Fall 2024 Premiere Dates Revealed

Fox has officially released premiere dates for its fall 2024 lineup. The network is the latest to announce premiere dates for the upcoming 2024-25 season, and there will be a lot to look forward to. Most notably, the long-awaited and highly-anticipated new seasons of 9-1-1: Lone Star and Accused will finally be landing on Fox. Meanwhile, new lifeguard drama Rescue: HI-Surf will be getting a two-night premiere.

Family Guy is notably absent from the lineup, as the long-running animated series won't be returning until midseason, along with The Cleaning Lady, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, and Animal Control. However, The Masked Singer, The Floor, The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, and more will be filling up the schedule. Take a look below to see premiere dates for Fox this fall.