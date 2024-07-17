Fox Fall 2024 Premiere Dates Revealed
'9-1-1: Lone Star,' 'Accused,' and 'The Simpsons' are just a few of the shows returning to Fox this fall.
Fox has officially released premiere dates for its fall 2024 lineup. The network is the latest to announce premiere dates for the upcoming 2024-25 season, and there will be a lot to look forward to. Most notably, the long-awaited and highly-anticipated new seasons of 9-1-1: Lone Star and Accused will finally be landing on Fox. Meanwhile, new lifeguard drama Rescue: HI-Surf will be getting a two-night premiere.
Family Guy is notably absent from the lineup, as the long-running animated series won't be returning until midseason, along with The Cleaning Lady, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, and Animal Control. However, The Masked Singer, The Floor, The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, and more will be filling up the schedule. Take a look below to see premiere dates for Fox this fall.
Sunday, September 8
8 PM (immediately following NFL doubleheader) — Universal Basic Guys (Series premiere)
Friday, September 13
8 PM — Fox College Football Friday/Fox College Hoops/Fox UFL
Sunday, Sept. 22
8 PM (immediately following NFL doubleheader) — Rescue: HI-Surf (Series premiere)
Monday, September 23
8 PM — 9-1-1: Lone Star (Season 5 premiere)
9 PM — Rescue: HI-Surf (Time slot premiere)
Tuesday, September 24
8 PM — Murder in a Small Town (Series premiere)
Wednesday, September 25
8 PM — The Masked Singer (Season 12 premiere)
9 PM — The Floor (Season 2 premiere)
Thursday, September 26
8 PM — Hell's Kitchen (Season 23 premiere)
9 PM — Crime Scene Kitchen (Season 3 premiere)
Sunday, September 29
8 PM — The Simpsons (Season 36 premiere)
8:30 PM — Universal Basic Guys (Time slot premiere)
9 PM — Bob's Burgers (Season 15 premiere)
9:30 PM — Krapopolis (Season 2 premiere)
Tuesday, October 1
8 PM — Accused (Season 2 premiere)
9 PM — Murder in a Small Town (Time slot premiere)
Held for Midseason
- Alert: Missing Persons Unit
- Animal Control
- The Cleaning Lady
- Doc
- Extracted
- Family Guy
- Going Dutch
- The Great North
- Grimsburg
- LEGO Masters
- LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular
- Next Level Chef
- The Real Full Monty
- Special Forces: World's Toughest Test
