Who Is Eric Bauza? Meet New Jimmy Pesto Voice Actor for 'Bob's Burgers'

Eric Bauza is taking over as Jimmy Pesto on Bob's Burgers! The character was initially voiced by Jay Johnston, recurring in a total of 43 episodes throughout the first 11 seasons. After he participated in the January 6th riot at the Capital in 2021, he was arrested and charged by the Department of Justice. He was officially fired from the Fox animated series, and it was unknown what the show would do with his character. However, Jimmy Peston was previously teased to come back to the show. According to ComicBook, Bauza is now taking up the mantle, as revealed at the end of the latest episode, but just who is he?

The Canadian-American animator and comedian has voiced some pretty iconic characters. He is most known as the voice of Stimpy on the Ren & Stimpy on the short-lived "extreme" revamp spinoff of the Nickelodeon series. He is also the voice of Fozzie Bear on Muppet Babies and can currently be heard as characters such as Daffy Duck, Bugs Bunny, Tweety Bird, Dino, Lego Luke Skywalker, and many more.

The Toronto native's first voice role was as multiple characters on the short-lived Fox Kids series The Ripping Friends from September 2001 to January 2002. Other shows include El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Chowder, The Fairly Odd-Parents, Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, Phineas and Ferb, Adventure Time, Gravity Falls, Rick and Morty, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and many, many more. He can most recently be heard on Solar Opposites on Hulu, Tiny Toons Looniversity on Max, and Kiff on Disney Channel.

Bauza also has made his mark on the film industry. He has done voice roles for movies like Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, Smurfs: The Lost Village, The Emoji Movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, and most recently, The Super Mario Bros. Movie as Diddy Kong and Toad General. Bauza definitely has what it takes to take on the role of Jimmy Pesto. While it's going to be different to hear a different voice for him, they have definitely made the right choice.

This actually won't be Eric Bauza's first role on Bob's Burgers. Last year, he replaced Bill Hader as the voice of Robert "Big Bob" Belcher. So, he is no stranger to the Fox animated series. It's going to be interesting to see how Bauza does as Jimmy Pesto, but with his resume, he shouldn't have any problem. New episodes of Bob's Burgers air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.