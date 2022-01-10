Bob Saget Dead: Friends and Fans Mourn Comedian After Shocking Death at 65

Hollywood has lost another legend. Full House patriarch and beloved comedian Bob Saget has died. Sources confirmed that the former America’s Funniest Home Videos host was found unresponsive at an Orlando, Florida Ritz Carlton, TMZ reports. The report notes that the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and the fire department went to his hotel room at about 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 9 after hotel security found the actor in his room. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are still trying to uncover the circumstances surrounding his death but do not suspect foul play. Saget was 65-years-old.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted. “The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

The Philadelphia native and Temple University alum became an instant star when he was cast as Danny Tanner on Full House where he starred alongside the Olsen twins and more for 10 years. Netflix later revived it for Fuller House in 2016 where he frequently reprised his role.

Hours before his death, Saget tweeted about performing in Jacksonville, Florida. “Appreciative audience. Thanks again to [Tim Wilkins] for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s—,” he wrote. He was also scheduled to perform in Ponte Vidra Beach, Florida.

As news spreads about Saget’s death, friends and fans mourn his loss. The world is sharing their condolences on Twitter.

From one legend to another

https://twitter.com/TheNormanLear/status/1480349081847304192?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Norman Lear has created thousands of opportunities for talent, including at one point working with Saget. The television icon will miss his friend.

Too many loses

https://twitter.com/TYRISPRINT/status/1480340918574194690?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Saget’s death comes just days after Betty White died at the age of 99. It’s proving to be a lot for fans and their peers.

A class act

https://twitter.com/BravoWWHL/status/1480344848737751043?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Saget’s career is legendary. Many are saddened but will continue to honor his work.

That’s what friends are for

https://twitter.com/GuyFieri/status/1480344771340255236?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Saget was a friend to many. He also didn’t mind sharing his expertise with up and coming Hollywood stars.

The lyrics mean more now

https://twitter.com/Booker4KY/status/1480345036097302534?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The theme song for Full House remains embedded in fans’ memories forever. Now that Saget is no longer with us, the song has a deeper meaning.

No dad compares

https://twitter.com/the_ironsheik/status/1480338638382800896?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Most fans will remember Saget for his role on Full House. Saget also said the role was one of his favorites.

BJ Novack mourns

https://twitter.com/bjnovak/status/1478078333610967042?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Novack and Saget were friends and the former Office star also interviewed Saget. Novack admired Saget.