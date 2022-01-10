John Stamos Mourns Loss of ‘Full House’ Co-Star Bob Saget After His Death: ‘I Am Gutted’

Full House star John Stamos was among the many celebrities expressing shock and sadness after Bob Saget’s death on Sunday. Saget and Stamos acted together on the entire run of Full House and later made recurring appearances on the Netflix sequel series Fuller House. Saget also guest-starred on Stamos’ sitcom Godfathered.

“I am broken. I am gutted,” Stamos tweeted Sunday. “I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him.I love you so much, Bobby.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/JohnStamos/status/1480354937267576833?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget’s on-screen daughter also shared a tribute to Saget on Twitter Sunday. “I don’t know what to say,” she wrote. “I have no words. Bob was one of the best [human] beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

Saget starred on Full House as Danny Tanner, a widowed father who enlists his brother-in-law Jesse (Stamos) and best friend Joey (Dave Coulier) to help him raise his three daughters, D.J. (Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen). Full House was a huge hit, running eight seasons from 1987 to 1995. Stamos, Saget, and Coulier later appeared on Fuller House, which centered on D.J. and Stephanie reuniting with Kimmy (Andrea Barber) to help raise D.J.’s children.

After Full House ended, Saget and Stamos remained close friends. The two even proposed to their wives within weeks of each other in 2017 and would often go on double dates, as seen on their Instagram pages. In August 2019, Saget celebrated Stamos’ birthday by posting a screenshot of the two hugging in a video for Project Cuddle.

“You are the most wonderful brother anyone could wish for – You do so much to help so many – – even though you really didn’t help me with the release of this video. Kidding! It was for a good cause – Besides testing my heterosexuality,” Saget wrote at the time. “I am so proud to have you in my life for the past 75 years. Here’s to another 75 my amazing brother. Love you, uh, duh… Oh, it’s Bob.”

In 2015, Stamos and Saget reunited on screen in Grandfathered, a short-lived sitcom that aired on Fox. The series starred Stamos as a lifelong bachelor who suddenly learns he has a son and granddaughter he never knew about. Saget appeared in two episodes as Stamos’ on-screen friend.

Saget died on Sunday. He was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, just hours after he performed a show near Jacksonville, Florida. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators found no signs of foul play or drug use, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted. Saget was 65. He is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters.