Bob Saget’s Family Speaks out After Comedian’s Sudden Death at 65

Bob Saget’s family is shocked and “devastated” at his sudden death. Saget, best known for his role in Full House, died at just 65 years old Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The comedian is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters – Aubrey, Jennifer and Lara – whom he shared with his first wife, Sherri Kramer.

The family issued a statement shortly after news broke Sunday of Saget’s death. “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the statement reads. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

“Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world,” the statement concludes. Saget was touring the country on his I Don’t Do Negative tour, last performing Saturday at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida. Sunday, authorities said deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Saget, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there were no signs of foul play or drug use.

Saget and Rizzo got engaged in November 2017 after meeting through a mutual friend two years before, and the couple tied the knot in October 2018. On May 17, Rizzo wished her “wonderful husband” a happy birthday just days before he shared similarly sweet birthday wishes to her. “Happy birthday to my wonderful husband @bobsaget,” she wrote. “I look up to him. But only when we’re standing next to each other. (He wrote that joke). Thank you Bob – You’re my ultimate travel buddy, best friend, and….anyone who knows you knows…there is NO ONE on earth like you.”

On May 19, Saget called Rizzo the “sweetest, most beautiful, smartest woman,” calling himself “so incredibly lucky” and “always surprised” that she loved him as much as he loved her. “Everyone who gets to have Kelly in their life is beyond fortunate. She is an amazing wife, daughter, sister, ‘step-mommy Kelly,’ and best friend,” the America’s Funniest Home Videos alum added.

Saget’s death has been mourned by Full House co-stars John Stamos and Dave Coulier, among many others. “I am broken. I am gutted,” Stamos tweeted Sunday. “I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.” Coulier wrote in his own tweet, “My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave,” before adding on Instagram a photo holding hands with Saget. “I’ll never let go, brother,” he captioned the photo. “Love you.”