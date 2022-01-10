Bob Saget’s ‘Full House’ and ‘Fuller House’ Castmates Share Tributes Following His Death

The Full House family is mourning the loss of one of their own after Bob Saget died on Sunday at the age of 65. The Fuller House alum, who was on his I Don’t Do Negative comedy tour, was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, the Orange County Sherriff’s Office confirmed Sunday evening. His death prompted an outpouring of tributes from his former co-stars.

While Saget had dozens of credits to his name, among them being the longtime host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, he was best known for his portrayal of Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom Full House, a role that earned him the title of “America’s TV Dad.” On the series, Saget’s on-screen counterpart was a widowed father in San Francisco who gets help in raising his three daughters – D.J, Stephanie, and Michelle – from his brother-in-law and party boy Jesse, as well as his stand-up comic friend, Joey. The series was a staple throughout the ’90s, running from eight seasons from 1987 until 1995. Saget reprised his role in 2016 for Netflix’s revival Fuller House, which reunited many of the original stars.

Following his sudden passing on Sunday, many of Saget’s former co-stars joined fans in mourning his loss with emotional social media posts. Among those to pay tribute were John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, among others. Keep scrolling to see the tributes pouring in from Saget’s Full House family.

John Stamos

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Throughout Full House, and again on Fuller House, Stamos appeared alongside Saget as his brother-in-law Jesse. Saget also guest-starred on Stamos’ sitcom Godfathered. Throughout their careers, they formed a tight bond that spanned decades, and Stamos deeply felt Saget’s loss. On Sunday, the actor tweeted that he was “broken” and “gutted,” adding, “I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much, Bobby.”

Dave Coulier

Coulier, who stared on the sitcom as Joey, was also among the first to publicly mourn Saget’s loss. In a Sunday tweet, the actor wrote, “My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.” He also posted a tribute to Instagram, where he shared a photo of himself and Saget holding hands on the red carpet. He captioned the photo, “I’ll never let go, brother. Love you.”

Candace Cameron Bure

Saget’s TV daughter Candace Cameron Bure, who portrayed D.J. Tanner, admitted in an emotional Sunday night post that she was at a loss for words after learning of the actor’s passing. She wrote in a tweet, “I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.” The actress also shared a gallery of images from their days on the Full House and Fuller House sets, emotionally writing, “I love you sooooo much. I don’t want to say goodbye. 35 years wasn’t long enough.”

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

While Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have led mostly private lives in the years since Full House ended – they did not reprise their role as Michelle Tanner on Fuller House – they haven’t forgotten the lasting impact Saget had on their lives. The Olsen twins stepped back into the spotlight on Sunday to pay tribute to their TV dad, sharing in a statement, “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has.” The actresses added that they are “thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”

Andrea Barber

In her own post, actress Andrea Barber shared several photos of her with Saget and the rest of the Full House and Fuller House cast, writing alongside a broken heart emoji that “this one hurts.” The actress, who starred on the sitcom the Tanner family’s next-door neighbor Kimmy Gibbler, said Saget had “the biggest heart of anyone in Hollywood. He gave the biggest hugs.” She said she is “gutted that I will never be able to hug him again,” going on to recall how Saget “ended every text, every interaction with ‘Love you.’ Didn’t matter how long or short we’d been apart. He loved so deeply and so fiercely. And he never hesitated to tell you just how much you meant to him.”

“This is the greatest lesson I learned from Bob Saget – don’t hesitate to tell people you love them,” Barber continued. “I feel at peace knowing that Bob knew exactly how much I adore him. Rest well, my dear friend. I have no doubt you are making everyone in Heaven laugh until their cheeks hurt, just as you did here on Earth.”

Elias Harger

Actor Elias Harger may not have starred on the original iteration of Full House, but he formed a tight bond with Saget through his portrayal of Max Fuller, the middle child of D.J. — aka Danny Tanner’s grandchild — on Fuller House. In an emotional Instagram post on Sunday, the young actor reflected on his last time seeing Saget, sharing, “Nov. 8 was the last day I saw Bob Saget. I was at the showing of my friend McKenna’s movie, Ghostbusters. It was a chance meeting.” Harger said that Saget “will always be my Grandpa Danny,” adding that the late actor “was the true patriarch of Fuller House. He was a warm and loving man. I will miss him a lot. I’m literally in shock.”

Juan Pablo Di Pace

Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace, who starred in the revival as Kimmy Gibbler’s fiancé and ex-husband Fernando, mourned Saget’s loss on Instagram. Sharing a gallery of images, including one of himself and the actor and another from the set of Fuller House, Di Pace remembered Saget as “an amazingly kind and generous man.” He added, “Will miss you a lot Bob. So so much…”

John Brotherton

Joining his Fuller House castmates, John Brotherton, who appeared as D.J.’s love interest Matt Harmon, called Saget “truly the best” in an Instagram post that included a photo of himself and the actor. In the post, Brotherton said Saget’s “heart was abundantly full of love and kindness for others. Determined to make everyone smile and laugh and love a little more.” The actor thanked Saget “for all the kind words of love and inspiration Bob,” adding, “You will be infinitely missed by all, forever. Rest in peace, love… and laughter…”