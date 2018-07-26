‘Blue Bloods’ Stars Share Behind-the-Scenes Photos

The Reagan family is back at work! Blue Bloods season nine production is underway in New York, and members of the cast have shared a look at how the show is coming together.

Donnie Wahlberg, Sami Gayle and Vanessa Ray — who play Danny Reagan, Nicky Reagan-Boyle and Eddie Janko, respectively — have all shared photos and videos from the set.

Season nine is a big one for the series, which only needs 22 more episodes to hit 200. In those eight years, fans have fallen in love with every generation of the Reagan family, from Commissioner Frank Regan (Tom Selleck) to Danny’s sons Jack (Tony Terraciano) and Sean (Andrew Terraciano). This season could also include a wedding, since Eddie and Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) are finally engaged.

While we wait for Friday, Sept. 28, when Blue Bloods returns, scroll on for a behind-the-scenes look at the show.

First Day at Work

Production on Blue Bloods began on July 18. Wahlberg shared a fun video from the set, with Ray and Marisa Ramirez, who plays Danny’s partner Maria Baez. Wahlberg jokingly said Jamie and Eddie are no longer together, which would absolutely crush fans.

Lou Diamond Phillips Joins the Show

After sharing that video on Twitter, Wahlberg let some news spill on Instagram. He shared a photo with Ramirez, Ray and Estes and one special person popping his head in. Lou Diamond Phillips will be making a guest appearance. Phillips has made several appearances on CBS shows recently, including Criminal Minds and NCIS: New Orleans.

Dressing Room Tour

On July 24, Wahlberg took fans on a tour of his Blue Bloods dressing room. He had a special visitor that day, High Pitch Erik from The Howard Stern Show. The radio personality, whose real name is Erik M. Bleaman, will be making an appearance this season.

Reagan Family Dinner Plus One

At the end of season eight, Eddie and Jamie finally got engaged. This means there will be one more seat at the dinner table ins season nine. “New face at the #BlueBloods family dinner table for season 9,” Wahlberg wrote.

Ray also shared the same photo on Instagram, adding the caption, “Thanks for the welcome @donniewahlberg and Reagan family. Also, that look from @willestes101 is CLASSIC. Me talking his ear off and him looking at me like I’m nuts.”

‘And It Begins’

Gayle shared a photo of the Reagan family dinner table before her co-stars arrived at the scene. “And it begins,” she wrote. Gayle’s Nicky took several big steps in season eight, including an episode where she dealt with sexual harassment.

Big Smile

Gayle shared a selfie from the set on Wednesday, sharing her big smile and excitement about getting the season underway. “Season 9 :D,” she wrote.

Gayle previously retweeted Wahlberg’s video from the first day of shooting, adding, “This makes me smile so much and I’m very jealous I’m not in this video.”

Danny’s Future on ‘Blue Bloods’

The start of season nine will also mark a year for Danny without his wife, Linda. The character was killed off before season eight started after actress Amy Carlson chose not to renew her contract. This forced the writers to give Danny new challenges as a single dad.

It’s not clear if Danny will date again, but executive producer Kevin Wade told TVInsider they have been talking about it.

“Part of me thinks that would be an expectation,” Wade explained. “I would certainly expect that one of the Reagan family members at some point would weigh in and say, ‘Listen, not for nothing but you’ve still got two teenage boys, and they could really use a partner around the house.’ It’s certainly a conflict for him. It’s not easy to be alone. But there’s no immediate plan to introduce a second Mrs. Danny Reagan.”

The New Mr. & Mrs. Reagan

The new season will also introduce a new dynamic for the Eddie and Jamie stories, now that they finally admitted they love each other and are now engaged. There is expected to be some tension between Jamie and his father, Frank, since he will not be happy about married cops still working together.

“We’re not rushing to marry them,” Wade told TVInsider. “We’ll come back and start to tell stories of how they go about their jobs or as separated out on the job.”