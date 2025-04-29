Everything Coming to Disney+ in May 2025

A new month is almost here, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to Disney+.

The streamer just revealed the complete list of movies, TV shows, and originals set to make their way to its lineup in May 2025.

The Disney+ May lineup features new episodes of Doctor Who, the 100th episode of Big City Greens, the premiere of Tucci in Italy, for National Geographic’s mouthwatering new series that sees Stanley Tucci traveling through Italy.

The streamer will also be celebrating Star Wars Day, aka May the 4th, with a lineup of several Star Wars titles, including the new animated series Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld and two POV videos of Star Wars attractions from Disneyland – Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. New episodes of Andor will also drop throughout the month leading into the Season 2 finale on May 13.

You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $9.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $15.99 per month. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ in May.

May 1

Rise Up, Sing Out (Shorts) (S2, 7 episodes)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

May 2

Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols (S1, 6 episodes)

May 3

Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 4

The Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and begins an epic quest to get her back to Earth. But a mysterious force is stopping their return and the time-travelling TARDIS team must face greater dangers, bigger enemies and wilder terrors than ever before.

May 4

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Enter the galaxy’s dangerous underworld in this six-episode journey through the experiences of two iconic villains. Former assassin and bounty hunter Asajj Ventress is given a new chance at life and must go on the run with an unexpected new ally, while outlaw Cad Bane faces his past when he confronts an old friend, now a Marshal on the opposite side of the law.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge | Disneyland Resort – Premiere

Celebrate 70 years of imagination and unforgettable storytelling at Disneyland Park by journeying through Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. This immersive P.O.V. experience invites you to explore Batuu after hours, where droids work diligently, heroes emerge, and the First Order looms around almost every corner.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance | Disneyland Resort – Premiere

Celebrate 70 years of Disneyland imagination with a cinematic ride-along through Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. This P.O.V. journey shows how seven decades of innovation can bring science fiction to life! Your mission begins on Batuu and quickly escalates into a daring escape from the clutches of the First Order. Do you have what it takes to rise with the Resistance?

May 6

Andor (Season 2) – Three New Episodes at 6pm PT

Lucasfilm’s Emmy-nominated thriller Andor, returns for its long-awaited conclusion on April 22. The second season takes place as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound. Rife with political intrigue and danger, the series is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire’s weapon of mass destruction—The Death Star—setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film. Andor sets the clock back five years from the events of “Rogue One” to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.

May 7

Broken Karaoke (S3, 2 episodes)

Firebuds (S2, 2 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (S2, 12 episodes)

Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode) 100th Episode

The Greens are determined to make their 100th adventure their best, even if that means unleashing monstrous chickens, venturing into the afterlife, and delivering a mysterious box.

May 9

History’s Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning (S1, 8 episodes)

The Toys That Built America (S3, 12 episodes)

The UnXplained (S7, 6 episodes)

WWE Rivals (S2, 10 episodes)

WWE Rivals (S4, 6 episodes)

May 10

Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 5

May 13

Andor (Season 2) – Season Finale at 6pm PT

May 17

Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 6

May 19

Tucci in Italy Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Stanley Tucci believes that the best way to understand a country is through its food. Nowhere is this truer than in Italy, where the shape of your pasta and the sauce you serve it with speak directly to identity—and differentiate each region from the next. In this new series, Stanley’s on a culinary quest to explore the connection between the food, the land and the people of the country he loves.

May 20

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel (S1, 5 episodes) Premiere – New Short-Form Series

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel is the next chapter of the Emmy Award-winning short-form series “Minnie’s Bow-Toons.” In the new shorts, Minnie, Daisy and Cuckoo-Loca open a brand-new pet hotel in Hot Dog Hills, complete with a spa and salon where they pamper the pets; a yoga studio where Clarabelle teaches yoga lessons to all of the pet guests; a stage for evening pet-tertainment; and a gourmet kitchen where Minnie and Daisy whip together healthy snacks for their hotel guests.

May 24

Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 7

May 28

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 6 episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (S2, 5 episodes)

May 31

How Not to Draw (S3, 4 episodes)

Doctor Who (Season 2) – Season Finale at 11am PT

