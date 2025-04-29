6 Best TV Shows Streaming Free on YouTube in April 2025

Looking for a new TV show to binge? YouTube has you covered.

The streaming platform may be best known for its video sharing services, but it also has an impressive library of TV series – both old and new – available to stream.

Here are the best TV shows currently streaming on YouTube this month.

The Addams Family

Synopsis: “You rang? They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky! America’s first family of ghastly giddiness are here in all of their ghoulish glory in the original TV series based on the delightfully demented imagination of Charles Addams.”

You can stream the beloved 1965 Addams Family series on YouTube here.

Pee-wee’s Playhouse

Synopsis: “Pee-wee Herman and his friends have wacky, imaginative fun in his unique playhouse.”

You can stream the nostalgic comedy children’s show on YouTube here.

Project Runway All Stars

Synopsis: “13 of Project Runway’s most talented and controversial designers return for a second chance at victory. New host supermodel Angela Lindvall reveals an All Stars twist to what all designers love to hate–the unconventional challenge!”

Seven seasons of the Project Runway spinoff are available to stream on YouTube free with ads here.

21 Jump Street

Synopsis: “The cases of an undercover police unit composed of young-looking officers specializing in youth crime.”

The popular ‘80s police procedural is available to stream on YouTube here.

Unsolved Mysteries with Robert Stack

Synopsis: “Hosted by Robert Stack, this series uses re-enactments and interviews to retell the circumstances of mysteries that are unsolved. Covering crimes, tales of lost love, paranormal events and more.”

The mystery documentary show is available to stream on YouTube here.

Hell’s Kitchen

Synopsis: “In this five-time Emmy-nominated reality show, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay roasts aspiring restauranteurs as they compete for the opportunity to run one of his eateries.”

You can stream the Gordon Ramsay-led series on YouTube here.