‘Found’ Star Karan Oberoi Teases ‘A Lot of Ties Will Be Explained’ During ‘Interesting Case’ (Exclusive)

After a week off, Found is finally back this week, and Karan Oberoi spoke to PopCulture.com about what’s coming.

In “Missing While Independent,” airing at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday on NBC, “A missing person flyer draws Margaret into a case about a missing woman with Down Syndrome. Previously missing persons from M&A’s old cases resurface. Sir negotiates the terms of his case. Dhan makes headway in determining Jamie’s identity.”

Oberoi, who plays Dhan Rana on the NBC drama, shared that “there’s a lot of ties that will be explained.” He continued, “We got Lena. We’ve got a very interesting case, we got old clients that we have returning and their concerns about their safety so lots of things pop up in the next episode.”

Pictured: (l-r) Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Sir, Karan Oberoi as Dahn — (Photo by: Matt Miller/NBC)

Danielle Savre’s Lena, who pretended to be a lawyer named Heather, was discovered to be Sir’s sister, and she has been causing some problems. She was getting closer to Trent on purpose and using him, and even though Sir’s stuck in prison, M&A unfortunately has someone new to keep an eye out for. It sounds like she will continue to cause problems, but it should be interesting to see what else about her is explained and how it could even tie into M&A.

Additionally, it should also be intriguing to see how the case with Jamie continues because ever since he came back, it’s been a question of whether he is who he says he is. And what really happened when he was taken by Carrie, who is now on the run. Dhan has been taking charge of the case and ensuring that Margaret and M&A are safe. Oberoi says it’s because they’re “his family.”

“M&A’s family. Obviously, Dahn’s been through a lot with his connectivity and his return, and he needs to feel secure, and he wants his family to feel secure,” Oberoi said. “There’s a scene with Jamie on a bench, maybe a few episodes ago, he says these people have brought him back to life, and he cares about them deeply. So their protection is of the utmost importance to him, so he just wants to follow everything through.”

There are only three episodes left, so the stakes will most certainly be raised higher than ever. Make sure to tune in to a new episode of Found on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.