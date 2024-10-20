Donnie Wahlberg Weighs in on Possible ‘Blue Bloods’ Spinoff

Donnie Wahlberg isn’t against a Blue Bloods spinoff. The long running CBS drama is in its last season, and fans aren’t ready to see it go. Almost immediately after news of the show’s cancellation broke, spinoff rumors began. In June, Paramount Global co-CEO Brian Robbins hinted at the potential of a spinoff in a shareholders meeting. Weeks later, CBS Studios President David Stapf also spoke about the possibility. Nothing has been confirmed, nor is anything currently in development, but if one were to occur, Wahlberg is down to reprise his role.

“There’s been a lot of talk about spinoffs, about various spinoffs, all types of concepts of spinoffs. I, for me personally, would say whatever happens next, if it’s done with the spirit of Blue Bloods and done with the care that we tried to put into Blue Bloods every week, it would be something that I would look forward to watching or being a part of either way,” he told TV Insider. “I’ve heard stories of prequels, sequels, you name it. For me personally, I love the show. I’ve enjoyed working on it for 14 years and like I said, whatever comes next, as long as it has family at its core and the spirit of Blue Bloods, then I’m all for it.”

In the meantime, he’s looking forward to fans seeing the final episodes of the series. “There’s a final season of Blue Bloods still to air, so I’m looking forward to watching those episodes with all of my incredible fans of the show and tweeting with them every Friday night for every final episode,” he said. “And I think after that, we’ll see what happens next. Spinoffs, sequels, it’s all good to me. I think what I do know is there are millions of people who love this show and want it to continue somehow some way. And if there’s a way that we can give them some extension of Blue Bloods, then great. I have nothing more to offer than that, but I will be enjoying the final eight episodes with the fans. That’s my priority right now.”

Blue Bloods premiered in 2010. The show follows a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement.

Blue Bloods airs every Sunday on CBS at 10p EST.