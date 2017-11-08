‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Can’t Wait for Next Episode After Sneak Peek Drops

It’s almost Friday family dinner time. 🍴 Here’s a sneak peek at tonight’s #BlueBloods. pic.twitter.com/9Dq53yujr0 — Blue Bloods on CBS! (@BlueBloods_CBS) October 27, 2017

Blue Bloods fans can’t get enough of Reagan family dinner chats, and this new sneak peek is a one that has views stoked for tonight’s episode.

In the extended teaser, the family talks about the reality of drug-related incidents on the rise as Jamie works to save a young woman who overdoses in the episode.

“It’s like the modern plague,” Jamie tells his company.

“Except it’s worse,” detective Danny interjects. “Plague is a sickness that you catch. You don’t go out and say, ‘Hey, let’s score some plague tonight.’ “

The Reagans went deep over their meat and potatoes, going back and forth about the way kids should be educated about the dangers of taking drugs versus drinking and driving.

As the scene ends, Frank shares his words of wisdom: “When I think I’ve had a rough week, it’s not as rough as being the parent of a teenager.”

Expertly combining real-world issues with wit, the Blue Bloods scene has fans stoked for Friday’s episode five.

Keep scrolling to take a look at more teasers and fan reactions for the upcoming show.

Family moments:

The family dinner teaser has some fans counting down the moments until they can watch it all unfold.

I’ll definitely be watching #BlueBloods tonight, I love the Family Dinner scenes! — Angel Simpson (@Short_Mocha) October 27, 2017

LOVE the conversation! Focus on educating kids. Most will heed warnings, but each generation has something. Looking forward to #BlueBloods! — Erin Estabrook (@ErinNormal) October 27, 2017

Love this show and family dinner time!!!! — Diane Simmons (@blockheadforlif) October 27, 2017

Others are excited for Officer Jamie, the youngest of Frank Reagan’s sons, to have a prominent storyline as he works to help a woman after her overdose tonight.

Woohoo, at long last a storyline for Jamie! ?? — Garren Groom (@GarrenGroom) October 27, 2017

Frank’s predicament:

The show also released a teaser showing a heated conversation between Frank and Sid Gormley. New Mayor Margaret Dutton has eliminated solitary confinement in prisons which is proving controversial after an officer is killed.

The Mayor Mayor eliminates solitary confinement in prisons and Frank is not happy about the result in this sneak peek. #BlueBloods pic.twitter.com/hP4yW5eKQ4 — Blue Bloods on CBS! (@BlueBloods_CBS) October 26, 2017

Naturally, fans are loving Frank’s stern reactions and logical approach to all the drama the NYPD faces.

When are people going to learn you can’t bully Frank Reagan!?!?!? — Brian Zimmerman (@Armybrian7784) October 27, 2017

When Frank and Dutton have their discussion, fans are already predicting who’ll win the battle, which the show teased in a shorter peek.

Frank deals with the fallout when Mayor Dutton eliminates solitary confinement in prisons on Friday’s #BlueBloods. pic.twitter.com/PARfo9FD9t — Blue Bloods on CBS! (@BlueBloods_CBS) October 24, 2017

You don’t mess with Frank Reagan Mayor Dutton! Emmy Worthy performances Tom Selleck each & every episode !?? — Marian Pozgay (@pozunderpalms) October 25, 2017

Well we all know who’s gonna win this battle #BlueBloods — Alyssa B (@OhSnapItsAly_) October 24, 2017

Continuing after Nancy’s death:

Some fans’ excitement is muddled by the disappointment every TV fan feels when their favorite character meets their death on the show.

Without Linda it’s not a family, and the only ones who are there are Reagan born.Bring Linda back and make the fans happy — Patricia Jacobs (@PjPjacobs32) October 27, 2017

In season 8’s debut episode, viewers learned that Danny’s wife Linda, played by Amy Carlson, died in a helicopter crash shortly after surviving a house fire at the end of season seven.

I can hardly wait. I really like the show and cast. They were made to work with each other, because they play the roles so well and everything falls into place. Sorry to see Amy leave the show but opens a lot more story lines. — Debbie (@dbrn1954) October 24, 2017

Carlson announced her exit from the drama with a heartfelt post following the episode.

After watching the family dinner scene, some fans got emotional over the missing member of the Reagan family.

I will always miss linda? — Vee (@cocoa125) October 27, 2017

‘Blue Bloods’ #1 fan:

Every week, one fan is arguably the most excited for Blue Bloods newest episode, but she’s also a cast member!

Bridget Moynahan, who plays Erin, teases viewers with photos, throwbacks and guessing games in anticipation of Friday nights, and this week was no exception.

In one sneak peek photo, the actress asked fans to guess what her character would be up to in the new episode. Answers ranged from “working late wondering if she should order a pizza or Chinese food” to “kickin’ a– and taking names.”

Moynahan also blessed fans with a throwback to the show’s Halloween episode to celebrate the upcoming holiday.

Until episode five hits the small screen, fans will just have to wait patiently like Erin.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.